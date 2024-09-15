Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth has said she wishes she hadn’t done the CW’s 90210 reboot, which aired from 2008 to 2010 – two decades after the original Nineties drama.

52-year-old Garth, who reprised her role as Kelly Taylor in the five-season revival, made the admission over the weekend during a panel interview at 90s Con 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Seated beside her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris and Ian Ziering – who did not reprise their roles in the reboot – Garth confessed: “I wish I hadn’t done it.”

“No offense to them,” she clarified, according to People. “The producer was a friend of a friend, and I remember he came over in my living room, sat me down, [and sold it as] this chance of a lifetime.”

Garth recalled her producer friend “asked me to do it, and I didn’t know how to say no then. But the people were very nice and all the best to them.”

Carteris, who starred as Andrea Zuckerman, shared she “never wanted to [do it].”

“I was so shocked they were doing a new show. I was like, ‘Is it like they long so much you’re just going to try to reinvent it over and over?’” she said.

open image in gallery Jennie Garth recalls the reboot was billed as the ‘chance of a lifetime’ ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

“No offense at all. To me, we did 10 years of that show and it’s like, ‘Okay, done,’” added Green, who played David Silver.

Garth, Green, Carteris and Ziering, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, the late Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry made up the leading cast of Fox’s seminal drama about a group of high school friends living in the affluent neighborhood of Beverly Hills, California.

The series, which followed the group as they transitioned from teenagers to adulthood, ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.

Years later, the CW rebooted the show, welcoming a new leading cast of Shenae Grimes-Beech, Tristan Mack Wilds, AnnaLynne McCord, Jessica Stroup, Michael Steger and Jessica Stroup. The revival centered on a family whose two children must adapt to the drama of Beverly Hills after relocating from Kansas.

Spelling and Doherty (who died earlier this year) also returned for the reboot alongside Garth.

While Green, Carteris and Zierging turned down the opportunity to make an appearance in the revival, they did return for Fox’s 2019 BH90210 reunion special.

The six-episode special saw the cast play heightened versions of themselves as they got back together to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

Remembering the reunion as “cathartic,” Green said: “It felt full circle to be together as adults, having had our children, being able to work together. I thought it was probably one of those most impactful moments of my life.”