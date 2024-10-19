Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jason Kelce has been hilariously mocked for a relatable moment with his family at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

The former NFL star, 36, attended Swift’s first show for the final leg of her Eras tour in Miami, Florida on Friday, October 18. The occasion was of course a Kelce family affair, which included Jason’s mother Donna Kelce, his wife Kylie Kelce, and two of their three daughters – Wyatt, four, and Ellie, three. The group was also joined by the athlete’s former Philadelphia Eagle teammate, Beau Allen.

Jason’s younger brother Travis Kelce, who’s been dating Swift since last year, was notably absent from the event, seemingly because he’s preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 20.

During the concert at Hard Rock Stadium last night, Allen took to his social media accounts to share a hilarious picture of Jason from his seat. He wasn’t exactly dancing to the music at the loud event, however, as he was captured with his eyes closed, seemingly falling asleep.

“Sometimes I feel like everyone is a sexy baby and I’m a monster on a hill,” Allen captioned the photo on X (formerly Twitter), quoting lyrics from Swift’s hit song, “Anti-Hero.” Kylie was also spotted in the background of the picture, standing up from her seat and carrying one of her daughters.

open image in gallery Jason Kelce seemingly falls sleep during the Eras tour ( @thebutterking / Instagram )

On X, fans have poked fun at Jason for seemingly being able to take a nap during such a loud concert.

“Them Kelce boys really can sleep anywhere,” one quipped, while Jason and Travis’ New Height podcast account event responded: “Caught in 4K,” along with a laughing crying face emoji.

“Taylor is his comfort music,” a third person joked.

“When your daughters find out cats aren’t poisonous AND your wife tells you that you’re not allowed to take your shirt off,” a fourth fan wrote, along with the snap of his eyes closed.

The tweet was a reference to how he tells his daughters that cats are poisonous because he doesn’t want one, and how he took his shirt off during his brother’s game in January to celebrate the Chiefs’ win against the Buffalo Bills.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift at the London Eras tour ( Getty Images )

This isn’t Jason’s first time attending the Eras show. In June, Jason, Kylie, and Travis all traveled to London for the “All Too Well” singer’s concerts at Wembley Stadium.

Jason has also previously shared how he’s a big fan of his brother’s girlfriend. While addressing the ongoing attention surrounding Travis and Swift, Jason went on to call the Grammy winner “immensely talented,” and gushed over how she’s a “unbelievable role model for young women across the globe.”

“She’s a world star, she’s the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world,” he said, during an interview with WCPO 9 in February. “I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and… be a role model for all the young girls out there.”

In June, Jason also confessed that while he thought life had become “crazy” for him and Kylie – since his brother started his relationship with the pop star – “Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level.”

“Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second,” he explained during an appearance on the Whiskey Ginger podcast in June. “This is a whole other situation here. You can’t be a normal person at that point.”