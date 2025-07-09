Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a bitter divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband, actor Jaime King has found love again.

The 46-year-old model is engaged to investor Austin Sosa, according to People.

The publication shared photos of the Sin City star with a sparkling diamond ring on her left ring finger, seemingly confirming the engagement. In the pictures, captured while she was leaving a salon Monday in West Hollywood, California, the model was also wearing a white sweater, wide-leg jeans, and brown sunglasses.

A source told the publication that King has grown close to Sosa’s family this year, saying: “She is very close with his family and was staying with his parents after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment earlier this year.”

While it’s not clear when King and Sosa started dating, they shared a joint Instagram post last month. However, Sosa, whose Instagram is private, wasn’t featured in the pictures, which showed King posing with her two sons, James, 11, and Leo, nine, whom she shares with ex-husband Kyle Newman.

Jaime King was spotted with a diamond ring on her left ring finger on Monday ( Getty Images )

“My God, I am the luckiest and most great mother ever,” she wrote in the caption, before expressing her gratitude for her fiancé and his family.

“Thank you to Pammy, Chase, Austin, Gwendolyn and Carlos. Family forever,” she concluded.

The Independent has contacted King’s representatives for comment.

King’s engagement comes after she was embroiled in a messy custody battle with Newman, whom she divorced in 2023.

In March of this year, court documents revealed that Newman received full physical custody of their sons because King “had not completed” a six-month drug and alcohol rehab program, which included weekly testing, a 12-step program, and a 26-week parenting course. While the former couple has joint legal custody, Newman has “tie-breaking authority.”

King spoke about the challenging custody battle during an appearance on Jana Kramer's podcast, Whine Down, in April, noting that she’d “never talked” about it before.

When the One Tree Hill alum addressed the headlines about the former couple, King claimed that a lot of what’s been said about it is “inaccurate.”

“I haven't been able to say anything about it for the protection of my children,” King said during the podcast after claiming Newman used previous stories she’s shared with him against her.

“It's horrifying. I simply don't know how this is possible,” she added. “And I don't want to live my life in shock, I want to find a solution. But it hurts my heart, to say the least.”

King confessed that she doesn’t usually speak about the custody battle for the sake of her children, since she didn’t want them to think that “any part of them was wrong.”

“I’m extremely grateful, and at the same time, the system is really unfair. And I think that it’s really important to support the structure of family and kindness. Just be kind. Be kind and tell the truth,” she explained.

Amid the custody battle, King was also embroiled in a lawsuit with her landlord, Sheila Irani, who claimed the actor owed more than $42,000 in rent. Irani claimed that in January, the actor stopped paying her $10,145-a-month rent for her Hollywood Hills home where she’d been living since April 2023.

“[The custody battle] has been extremely stressful and distracting from her work, which [Irani] is fully aware of in that an eviction would be detrimental to [King’s] custody matter,” King’s attorney claimed, in court documents viewed in March.

However, days later, King confirmed in a statement with Us Weekly that the “situation with [her] landlord was resolved privately.”

“It’s disappointing — but not surprising — to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention. I am currently focused on what matters most: my children,” she added.