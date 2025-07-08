Dwight Howard’s wife files for divorce less than six months into marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dwight Howard’s wife has called off their marriage after less than one year.

Amber Rose Howard, who goes by the name Amy Luciani, filed for divorce from the former NBA star July 1 in Georgia, according to documents obtained by TMZ. In the documents, she wrote that her marriage was “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star also requested alimony and that all of the couple’s marital assets and property be “equitably divided.” She has since removed all of her social media posts that included him.

Howard, an NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and eight-time All-Star, has yet to address the news of the divorce publicly.

The couple first announced their engagement back in December, when Luciani posted various photos and videos featuring Howard on Instagram. In the first clip of the round-up, Howard is seen holding Luciani’s hand as she’s wearing an engagement ring.

The two were married January 11, according to court documents ( Getty Images for Lionsgate )

In addition to announcing their engagement, this post also marked the announcement of the couple’s relationship itself, as they had previously kept it private. “I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye but here we are,” the rapper’s caption read.

“Thank you for bringing me back to the word. Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is ‘Did you pray about it?’ Then I realized I hadn’t being praying much lately at all. I’m just thankful, happy and ready for everything that’s coming our way. I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday not knowing 2 days later God would send me a Bible totin, tattood giant with the same heart as me. Thank you.”

Howard responded in the comments section of the post using various emojis, including an infinity sign, a heart, and a lock.

He also made his own post to announce the relationship as he shared a few photos of them together at the Den of Thieves 2 premiere in Atlanta. “Happy,” he captioned the post with another infinity and heart emoji.

While the couple did not publicly announce when they were married, the court documents list the date of marriage as January 11, according to TMZ.

Between the years 2007 and 2013, Howard had five children with five different women: Braylon, 17, Layla, 15, Jayde, 14, Dwight III “Trey,” 12, and David, 12. All of his children had lived primarily with their respective mothers until David’s mom died in 2020, and Howard received primary custody.

Howard currently plays for the LA Riot in Ice Cube's Big3 League, where teams play professional 3-on-3 basketball.