And Just Like That fans stunned by continuity error in latest episode

And Just Like That viewers have been left confused by the latest episode.

The Sex and the City spinoff follows a trio of the original four ladies — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, respectively — and several new additions, such as Nicole Ari Parker’s character Lisa Todd Wexley.

Episode six of season three saw Lisa learn of her theater-loving father’s sudden death from a stroke. The episode then dove into the complicated dynamics between Lisa and her father’s assistant as they prepared for his funeral, which became a theatrical event, complete with performances and an attempt at a eulogy from Wexley.

But early in the first season of the series, Parker’s character mentioned her dad died a year prior. Lisa told Charlotte while discussing Big’s death in the premiere episode: “I was exactly the same when my father died last year.”

The Independent has learned the dad Lisa referred to in the premiere was her stepdad, not her biological father, who viewers met in season two.

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley on 'And Just Like That' ( Craig Blankenhorn/Max )

During episode four of the second season, Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams guest starred as Lawrence Todd.

The Independent has reached out to HBO for comment.

Before Entertainment Weekly’s report, some fans speculated the flub was a writer’s error, while others believed Wexley simply had two fathers.

“Lisa said her father was dead in the first season, how did he die again? Your writers need to do better,” someone lamented on X.

“Did everybody on the show really simultaneously forget that LTW’s dad already died?” another asked.

“He was a man of the theatre, maybe she had two dads,” someone else argued.

“She had a Dad and a Father. I’m thinking this tracks as theatre folks I mean SOMEONE gave LTW her fabulous fashion style!!!!“ another wrote.

The plot line is the latest aspect of the series to draw strong opinions from fans — and from the show’s stars.

Nixon recently shared her verdict on her character’s season three love interest.

Miranda’s evolving love life has remained an integral plot line throughout all three seasons of And Just Like That. In season one, she experienced a sexual awakening with non-binary comedian Che Díaz, and in season two navigated the queer dating pool following their break up.

In the most recent season, Miranda is still a single queer woman living in New York. But she draws closer to a BBC producer called Joy (Dolly Wells) after accidentally saying a swear word while attempting to say “country” during a live broadcast.

Speaking to Variety, Nixon said Joy “de-catastrophizes where Miranda catastrophizes” much like the lawyer’s ex-husband Steve Brady, from whom she asked for a divorce in season one of the show.

“It’s not like Joy is the Buddha,” she said. “She is a person with her own foibles and insecurities, and we get to see that she’s not a perfect person by any stretch of the imagination. But she is wonderful in a very different way than Steve. Steve was a wonderful antidote to Miranda, and Joy is a wonderful antidote in a very different way.”