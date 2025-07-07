19 celebrity lookalikes who have addressed their uncanny resemblance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

They say everyone has a twin — and for some celebrities, that twin just so happens to be another star.

From red carpet mix-ups to viral memes, some famous faces have sparked endless comparisons thanks to their uncanny resemblances.

While fans are often the first to point out the similarities, many of the stars themselves have weighed in — some with confusion, others with hilarious acceptance.

From comedy icon Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith to Oscar-nominated Lady Bird actor Saoirse Ronan and pop star Chapell Roan, here are 19 celebrity doppelgängers duos — all of whom are fully aware of their uncanny resemblances.

1. Zoe Saldaña and Thandiwe Newton

open image in gallery Avatar actor Zoe Saldaña (left) and Westworld ’s Thandiwe Newton (right) ( Getty )

Even Zoe Saldaña’s mother confuses her with British Westworld star Thandiwe Newton. With their petite frames, warm skin tones, and delicate facial features, the pair certainly could be long-lost sisters.

“My mom still thinks I’m in Westworld,” said the Oscar-winning Emilia Pérez actor, 47, during a 2019 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “I’m like, ‘Years ago, you thought that I was in [Crash].‘ I’m like, ‘Mom, you did not give birth to Thandiwe Newton.’

“And then again, she was like, ‘Your show is on HBO!’ And I was like, ‘Which one?’ She goes, ‘Westworld!’” Saldaña recalled. “I was like, ‘When are you going to understand I am not Thandiwe Newton!’”

2. Will Ferrell and Chad Smith

open image in gallery Will Ferrell (left) and Chad Smith (right) of the Red Hot Chili Peppers ( Getty )

Potentially the most uncanny lookalikes on this list, the comedy star and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer played into their physical similarities back in 2014 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dressed identically in backward blue baseball caps, jeans, a leather jacket, and Kiss graphic tees, the two humorously impersonated each other, answering host Fallon as the other. They then took part in a drum-off, with Smith playing real beats while the Elf actor mimed drumming as the talk show’s drummer, Questlove, performed off-camera.

3. Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

open image in gallery Israeli-born American actor Natalie Portman (left) and British actor Keira Knightley (right) ( Getty )

Acclaimed actors Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley have been mistaken for each other for years, despite having distinctly different careers.

Pirates of the Caribbean’s Knightley recalled once being “chased through the airport as Natalie Portman,” noting that she’s often confused for the Oscar-winning Black Swan actor.

“I have had many pictures as Natalie Portman,” the British actor revealed on a 2019 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Knightley understands the confusion, though, acknowledging that they once did the “whole Star Wars thing” together. The Brit was cast in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace as Sabe, one of Queen Amidala’s (Portman) handmaidens, who later acts as a decoy.

4. Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint

open image in gallery Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran (left) and Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint (right) ( Getty )

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint have, on more than one occasion, embraced their shared physical traits, including their bright red hair and similar 5’8” statures.

Grint, 36, featured in Sheeran’s 2011 “Lego House” music video, impersonating the latter by dressing in his casual hoodie and jeans fit and lip-syncing the lyrics. Years later, in 2017, the actor once again pretended to be Sheeran — this time on MTV’s After Hours series.

During the skit, he jokingly explained to the audience that Ed Sheeran “wasn’t real,” but rather a character he invented after the success of Harry Potter.

“I wanted to stretch myself, wanted to create some real magic. So I created a character with the voice of an angel and impossibly wispy facial hair. So I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel, and I called him Ed,” Grint quipped. “I just didn’t expect everyone to think he was real. He became my greatest acting achievement and the bane of my existence.”

5. Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie

open image in gallery ‘Sex Education’s’ Emma Mackey (left) and Australian 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie ( Getty )

Emma Mackey may have gone brunette, but when she sported blonde hair as Maeve in Sex Education, her resemblance to three-time Oscar-nominated actor Margot Robbie was undeniable.

While Mackey, 29, previously insisted that she didn’t see the resemblance, Robbie admitted in 2023 that she and Barbie director Greta Gerwig intentionally leaned into the comparisons.

“I’ve been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey,” the 34-year-old Australian I, Tonya actor told BuzzFeed. “[Mackey] plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because Greta and I thought it would be funny. We were gonna do this whole joke about us looking similar.”

6. Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

open image in gallery ‘Enchanted’ actor Amy Adams (left) and Australian actor Isla Fisher (right) ( Getty )

Enchanted actor Amy Adams, 50, and Confessions of a Shopaholic’s Isla Fisher, 49, are often misidentified. It’s a common mix-up, especially among those who grew up watching both actors on screen. But aside from the surface resemblance, the two couldn’t be more different. They don’t even have the same eye color.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Australian actor Fisher from using their likeness to pull pranks on her own family.

“I cut-and-pasted Amy Adams’s face over mine, so it was Sacha [Baron Cohen], Amy and the kids, and then we said, ‘Seasons greetings from Sacha and Isla.’ … And no one noticed,” the Wedding Crashers actor revealed on the Today show in 2016. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh, your card was so cute.’ I was like, ‘It was a joke, it’s not me, it’s Amy!’”

The pair’s resemblance proved useful in 2016’s Nocturnal Animals, where Fisher was cast as Laura Hastings, a fictionalized version of Adams’s character, Susan Morrow, imagined by her ex-husband within his novel.

7. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem

open image in gallery ‘The Walking Dead’s’ Jeffrey Dean Morgan (left) and Spanish star Javier Bardem (right) ( Getty )

The likeness between Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem is subtle but unmistakable. Both men exude a rugged charm, softened by signature cheek dimples. While Grey’s Anatomy alum Morgan has embraced his silver fox era, Bardem has held on to his youthful brunette look.

“He’s way more handsome than I am. I’m always very pleased that they say we look alike, because I think he’s very handsome,” Bardem said in a 2024 video with Men’s Health magazine.

“I don’t think he’s getting the best part of that comparison,” the Spanish actor laughed. “We haven’t met yet. I’m waiting for the day that we both will meet and say, ‘Hey, brother! How are you doing?’”

8. Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

open image in gallery Oscar-winning ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ actor Jessica Chastain (left) and Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard (right) ( Getty )

Since the beginning of their acting careers, The Eyes of Tammy Faye Oscar-winning actor Jessica Chastain and Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard have often been mistaken for one another.

During a 2015 late-night appearance, Chastain recalled booking her first paid stage role right out of college, coincidentally around the same time Dallas Howard’s breakout film, The Village (2004), was released. Chastain remembered being approached on the subway by a group of teenagers who asked if she was an actor. Thrilled at the thought of being recognized, she excitedly replied, “Yes.”

But after chatting for a few minutes, she realized they had confused her with Dallas Howard when they started praising The Village as “such a great movie.”

“I had this moment of, do I tell them that they’re wrong and it’s not me, or do I just pretend I’m Bryce?” Chastain laughed. “And as one does, I pretended I was Bryce.”

Though the pair weren’t initially convinced they looked alike — apart from sharing red hair — they finally came around to it when they were both cast in 2011’s drama The Help.

“We did Help together and that was the first time we like grabbed each other and said, ‘Let’s look in the mirror,’” Chastain recalled. “And we looked at our faces side by side and we were like, ‘Okay, we look alike.’”

9. Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe

open image in gallery Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood (left) and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe (right) ( Getty )

Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe fronted two of the most famous fantasy franchises in history, but the similarities don’t end there.

Despite hailing from different continents, the two share striking features: piercing blue eyes, goofy grins, similar facial structure, and a shorter stature. Both also began acting at a young age. Wood was just eight when he landed a minor role in 1989’s Back to the Future Part II, while Radcliffe was 12 when he was cast as the young wizard Harry Potter.

On a 2012 episode of The Graham Norton Show, Radcliffe was asked if he still got mistaken for Wood. “Not as often, but still quite a lot,” he revealed, though host Norton insisted that the pair no longer looked alike.

The British actor disagreed, recalling the time he was once asked to sign a photo of Wood on a premiere red carpet in Japan. There was “no time in the moment to explain to them in a language that is not their first that this is not me,” Radcliffe remembered. “So I just wrote, ‘I am not Elijah Wood. Love, Daniel Radcliffe.’”

10. Bailee Maddison and Maia Mitchell

open image in gallery Former child actor Bailee Madison (left) and 'The Fosters' alum Maia Mitchell (right) ( Getty )

Australian actor Maia Mitchell, 31, and former child star Bailee Madison, 25, must be long-lost sisters. At least, ABC Family execs seemed to think so, casting Madison as Sophia Quinn, the younger sister of Mitchell’s Callie on The Fosters and its spinoff, Good Trouble.

In 2013, Mitchell posted a photo from their first time meeting, writing: “Finally met this lovely girl and apparently long lost sister.”

Madison herself joined in on the joke years later, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the two of them on set in celebration of National Siblings Day. “Best sister twin ever @MaiaMitchell (I just had to). See you in a few days!” the Bridge to Terabithia actor captioned the 2015 post.

11. Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy

open image in gallery ‘Riverdale’ alum Lili Reinhart (left) and the late ‘Uptown Girls’ star Brittany Murphy (right) ( Getty )

Lili Reinhart bears an extraordinary resemblance to the late Clueless actor Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009 from pneumonia at the age of 32.

The Riverdale star, 28, addressed the similarities in a 2017 interview with BuzzFeed. Asked who she thought her celebrity doppelgänger was, Reinhart said: “Everyone says Brittany Murphy — everyone. They think I’m her reincarnated.

“There are a lot of pictures of us side by side where we look crazy-alike,” she agreed. “If you just Google Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy, you’ll see it.”

12. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Joseph Quinn

open image in gallery ‘Normal People’s’ Daisy Edgar-Jones (left) and ‘Stranger Things’ breakout Joseph Quinn (right) ( Getty )

Both from London, the Normal People and Stranger Things stars possess strikingly similar features — dark brown eyes, matching tousled hair, and porcelain skin.

Though Edgar-Jones said she’s commonly mistaken for Anne Hathaway, she’s also drawn unexpected comparisons to Quinn.

“I haven’t been mistaken for Joe Quinn, but I have had people tell me I look like a female Joe Quinn,” the British actor, 27, told Twisters co-star Glen Powell during a live taping of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Powell and Horowitz may have been skeptical of the resemblance, but the Where the Crawdads Sing actor insisted, “I see it.”

13. Robert Ri’Chard and Neal McDonough

open image in gallery Former Nickelodeon star Robert Ri'Chard (left) and ‘Suits’ actor Neal McDonough (right) ( Getty )

Suits actor Neal McDonough, 59, looks more like Robert Ri’Chard’s father than the former Nickelodeon star’s real dad.

Both McDonough and the 42-year-old One on One alum share striking sea-blue eyes, similar noses, and the same tight, toothy smile.

In celebration of his 41st birthday last January, Ri’Chard posted an Instagram photo of himself smoldering while sitting with a glass of Spaniard scotch whiskey.

“To my dad, Andrew Ri’chard (not Neal McDonough lol @neal_mcdonough ),” he quipped in the caption. “Dad, you’ve been the best Father on Earth. Sorry i was born a week late, January 7th, and not on your birthday, December 31st. IT HAS BEEN AN HONOR to celebrate your life and the entire family tree in your name. Thanks dad. Im forever greatful and YOURE STILL HERE ON EARTH WITH ME.”

14. Saoirse Ronan and Chappell Roan

open image in gallery Oscar-nominated actor Saoirse Ronan (left) and pop star Chappell Roan (right) ( Getty )

Underneath Chappell Roan’s usual bold makeup look is a cherub face reminiscent of prominent American-Irish actor Saoirse Ronan.

On a 2024 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Lady Bird star recounted meeting Roan for the first time at one of her concerts.

“I met Chappell ... afterward, and she said — which I was chuffed about — that apparently everyone says to her that I am her celebrity lookalike,” Ronan said.

“That’s what I’m living off right now. That’s like my oxygen,” she declared.

15. Jeremy Allen White and Gene Wilder

open image in gallery Emmy-winning ‘The Bear’ star Jeremy Allen White (left) and beloved Willy Wonka actor Gene Wilder (right) ( Getty )

Jeremy Allen White may be channeling Bruce Springsteen in the forthcoming film Deliver Me Nowhere, but let’s hope whoever’s casting the inevitable Gene Wilder biopic has him on speed dial, too.

The late Willy Wonka actor looks like White with an aged-face filter — once you see it, it’s hard to unsee.

Responding to a fan’s Reddit post about the shocking resemblance in a 2023 video for British GQ, the Emmy-winning The Bear star agreed that the similarities are “crazy,” adding, “I’ll take the comparison any day.”

16. Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis

open image in gallery ‘Modern Family’s’ Sarah Hyland (left) and ‘That ‘70s Show’ star Mila Kunis (right) ( Getty )

Black Swan star Mila Kunis may be around seven years older than Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland, but that doesn’t stop them from being mistaken for one another, much to Kunis’s delight.

On a 2021 episode of Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show, Hyland, 34, recalled her first time meeting the 41-year-old Friends with Benefits actor.

“[Kunos] was like, ‘I get confused as you all the time, and I love it, I take it as a compliment because you’re younger than I am. So sometimes I go along with it,’” Hyland recalled, “and I was like, ‘Well, the next time I get mistaken for you, can I pretend to be you?’ And she gave me permission.”

17. Jared Leto and Scott Disick

open image in gallery Oscar-winning ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor Jared Leto (left) and reality star Scott Disick (right) ( Getty )

Right when eclectic American Psycho actor Jared Leto had finally embraced the Jesus comparisons, a new one emerged — reality star Scott Disick.

The Dallas Buyers Club star reacted to fan theories that the two were secret twins on a 2023 episode of Sirius XM’s TikTok Radio.

“Oh that would be nice because then I would have a rich relative,” Leto said of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband. “Because he’s very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice.”

The actor later appeared in a humorous social media video with influencer Haley Kalil, where she playfully mistook him for Disick and asked to take a picture.

18. Demi Moore and Courteney Cox

open image in gallery Oscar-nominated ‘The Substance’ actor Demi Moore (left) and ‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox (right) ( Getty )

Friends star Courteney Cox and Oscar-nominated The Substance actor Demi Moore have long sparked comparisons for their remarkably similar features. With light-colored eyes set against dark brown hair, slim figures, and matching 5’5” heights.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Moore leaned into the likeness by sharing a photo of the two standing side by side, both wearing similar black glasses.

“Who’s who?” she asked in the caption. Cox joined in on the fun in the comments, writing, “Haha! I’ll have to send you a pic that I was even confused by.”

19. Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace

open image in gallery ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star Kiernan Shipka (left) and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ actor Mckenna Grace (right) ( Getty )

Former child star Mckenna Grace, now 19, is known for her roles in a range of films, including 2017’s melodrama Gifted, the horror titles The Bad Seed (2018) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019), and the 2021 and 2024 Ghostbusters sequels.

However, some keen-eyed fans may also recognize her from her brief 2018 appearance as the young version of Sabrina Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

In fact, she landed the role at the insistence of the series’ star, Kiernan Shipka, 25.

“When Kiernan heard we were doing Li’l Sabrina,” the show’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap in 2018, “she texted me a picture of her with Mckenna and said, ‘You have to get Mckenna. She’s like me as a little girl and we’re dead ringers.’”

Aguirre-Sacasa added, “And then we reached out [to Mckenna] and said, ‘Do you want to be Li’l Sabrina for the Christmas special?’ And she said yeah. And it was as easy as that! It came from Kiernan, though.”