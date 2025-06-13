Sarah Jessica Parker shares ‘hilarious’ secret tactic to avoid taking fan selfies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed her secret technique to avoid taking pictures with desperate fans.

The 60-year-old shot to fame for playing hopeless romantic Carrie Bradshaw for six seasons on Noughties favourite Sex and the City, in addition to three seasons of the show’s spin-off And Just Like That…, where audiences were consistently upset with her character’s decisions. She is currently promoting its third season.

Sex and the City became a global sensation and Parker’s star rose exponentially with the role. But with it, came increasing demands by fans, for which the star developed an ingenious workaround.

“I did this for a really, really long time and it worked forever,” she revealed in an interview with Howard Stern. “I used to say, ‘I can’t, because of the government,’ and I’d do this [pointing up to sky]. It really confused people. This was through different administrations so it wasn’t political.”

Social media users responded to the comments as one person joked: “The bird drones are already taking her picture though.”

Another added, simply: “Iconic” and “This is hilarious”. One person wrote: “She’s lowkey funny as hell for that”.

However, not everyone was impressed. “This isn’t half as cute as she thinks it was,” said one disgruntled X/Twitter user. “She lost a fan,” agreed another.

Sarah Jessica Parker has an ingenious workaround when she doesn’t want to take selfies with fans ( Getty Images )

Fans have been left somewhat dissatisfied by the latest instalment of And Just Like That. Parker candidly responded to one scene in particular, which left viewers unhappy.

In the first episode of season three, the two catch up over a drunken phone call which soon descends into phone sex. An unimpressed Carrie ends up faking her orgasm during the call in order to get it over and done with – all while her pet cat awkwardly watches on.

Speaking to Glamour, Parker was asked about the scene and whether she actually wanted to film it or not.

“I didn’t want to, it’s in the script,” she responded. “I don’t come up with these ideas. None of this is my idea, I influence no stories, no writing, no lines, no sweeping big ideas about plot.”

She added: “It’s a scene that [showrunner] Michael Patrick King thought was important, as [Carrie and Aidan] attempt to honour this sabbatical, and a way in which they’re trying to stay connected, and sort of respect the boundaries that are unclear.”

“That’s an instance where I didn’t have a strong enough defence against it, so I was like, ‘alright’. There are worse things people are asked to do at work,” she then said when pressed on the subject, before admitting it was a subject she didn’t want to “spend too much time on”.