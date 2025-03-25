Jaime King issues statement on housing situation after losing custody of kids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaime King has shared a statement following reports that she had been sued by her landlord over overdue rent.

The reports came after it was revealed that King had lost custody of her two children after failing to complete a six-month rehab program.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, King was sued by her landlord, Sheila Irani, who claimed the actor owed more than $42,000 in rent.

On Monday, King officially broke her silence about her landlord’s lawsuit against her and the custody battle in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The situation with my landlord was resolved privately,” she said. “It’s disappointing — but not surprising — to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention. I am currently focused on what matters most: my children.”

On March 17, court documents obtained by People revealed that King’s ex Kyle Newman had been granted sole physical custody of their two sons, James, 11, and Leo, nine. Although the pair have joint legal custody, Newman will have “tie-breaking authority.”

The custody agreement was put in place because King “has not completed” a six-month drug and alcohol rehab program, which included weekly testing, a 12-step program, and a 26-week parenting course.

Court documents also noted that King will have supervised visits with her children on Tuesdays and Thursdays, along with every other Sunday. The approved supervisors during these visits are King’s mother, sister, and brother-in-law.

Jaime King lost sole physical custody of her two sons after she allegedly failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program ( Getty Images for DKMS )

Court documents from earlier this month alleged that King owed $42,580 in rent for her Hollywood Hills home where she has been living since April 2023. Irani claimed that the actor stopped paying her $10,145-a-month rent in January,

According to Irani’s complaint, King was staying on her property “maliciously” as an unlawful detainer, despite being kicked out until the payment was fulfilled. However, King’s lawyer denied these claims.

“This is false. [King] has attempted to raise the funds for the back due rent, but claims unavoidable hardship due to the L.A. wildfires and distracted by active litigation,” the attorney said.

The attorney also noted that throughout the last few months, King has been “involved in active litigation concerning the custody of her children.”

“[The custody battle] has been extremely stressful and distracting from her work, which [Irani] is fully aware of in that an eviction would be detrimental to [King’s] custody matter,” the attorney claims.

However, they ultimately settled, agreeing that King would move out on March 22. The actor was also instructed to make sure the home was clean and agreed to waive the receipt of her security deposit.

This isn’t the first time that King has been in a custody battle over her children. In April 2024 — four years after her divorce from Newman — she filed an emergency request to change the spousal and child support agreement that she and her ex had made.

According to court documents obtained by People at the time, the Hart of Dixie alum lacked “the ability to pay the support” and asked the court to end the spousal agreement, which the former couple filed in 2022.

In response to the filing, Newman claimed his ex-wife has “been out of compliance with the court’s child and spousal support orders for well over a year.”