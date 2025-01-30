How vanity units are taking the spotlight in bathroom upgrades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s the centre of attention for your beauty maintenance, skincare routine, men’s grooming and oral hygiene – and deserving of a talking point in your bathroom makeover.

Whether it’s serving as a stylish focal point or practical storage solution, there’s no question vanity units are the backbone of bathroom design, highlights Victoria Harrison, editor at home and design platform, Houzz.

She says given their functional versatility and statement-making potential, bathroom vanity units are a priority amongst revamps.

In fact, Harrison says two-thirds of homeowners upgrade their basin during bathroom renovations, according to the 2024 Houzz UK Bathroom Trends Study.

From elevating your bathroom style to maximising storage space and surface area, these are the features trending in bathroom vanity units…

Contemporary style

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, outdated style is a top trigger for bathroom renovations,” underlines Harrison.

“Contemporary style has continued to lead as the go-to choice, and to achieve this look, bathroom designers are incorporating streamlined vanity unit features, such as flat-panelled doors and minimalist fixtures.”

Jo Sampson, design director at Absolute Project Management says: “Contemporary bathroom remodels are popular among clients and in many cases, vanity units are a key design feature – they maximise storage and complement both minimalist and bold contemporary schemes.

“Thankfully, the wide range of vanity units available means you don’t have to sacrifice sleek style in the name of storage.”

The key is to choose pared-back cabinets with minimal design details and clean lines, says Sampson, with finishes that complement the rest of the fittings.

Subtle colours

While many stick to neutrals in their bathrooms, Harrison says those looking to add a pop of colour often turn to their vanity units. She says subtle hues are among the most popular colour choices, with one in five choosing wood, followed by grey, blue, green and brown.

Indeed, as the popularity with wood continues to grow – it’s durable, stylish and eco-friendly – Roxi Zeeman, designer and founder of Souq.Studio, says it’s a timeless choice.

“Not only do they pair beautifully with a neutral colour palette, but they add texture, warmth and character to the space. For a touch of sophistication, incorporate un-lacquered brass fixtures and hardware,” suggests Zeeman.

Customisation

When it comes to customisation and individuality, Harrison says beyond the aesthetic appeal, investing in a bespoke vanity unit can enhance your bathroom’s value – with the added bonus of catering to your specific needs.

“Custom vanity units are increasingly popular, as they’re made to perfectly fit your bathroom space – and allow you to customise storage solutions,” outlines Amit Malhotra, founder of Aflux Designs Ltd.

“In addition to their functional benefits, custom vanity units give homeowners an opportunity to showcase their unique style.”

Organisational elements

With the desire to declutter and create an organised space, ample storage is key…

“If space allows, it can be useful to have a mix of drawers and cupboards for varying storage needs, but if you’re tight on space, look for dividers and inserts to keep things organised,” recommends Harrison.

“Some units also have compact shelving and hangers on the insides of doors, helping to keep things in their place.”

Moreover, when it comes to bathroom remodels, focusing on fluid and efficient use of space with wall-mounted vanity units is also a priority.

“For compact bathrooms that have limited storage, smart vanity designs, such as wall-hung varieties with built-in organisers offer space-saving solutions while creating the illusion of a larger space,” suggests Paul Duffy, director and architect at BetterPAD.

Ambient lighting

“A well-lit bathroom is crucial for usability when it comes to daily routines, but ambient lighting can also be a game-changer for bathrooms,” highlights Harrison.

“By pairing an illuminated vanity mirror with the soft lighting of surrounding wall sconces or pendants, you can transform your bathroom into a cosy, inviting space,” she adds.

Linsey Skepper, founder and creative director of Muchmore Design agrees: “The vanity area is an essential zone for practical task lighting, but with the right placement, vanity lighting can also contribute to ambient lighting.”

As she points out, wall sconces, for example, extend and spread the light onto your face, but they also create softer illumination. And if you’re looking to create a more intimate space, diffused lighting is a win-win.