Hulk Hogan left entire $5 million estate to son Nick as daughter Brooke excluded from will

The late Hulk Hogan has left his son Nick Hogan $5 million in assets, while his daughter Brooke Hogan was not included in her dad’s will.

Hulk died of a heart attack at his home in Florida on July 24 at the age of 71. Medical records also revealed that the wrestler was suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which was not public knowledge at the time of his death.

According to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly and TMZ, the WWE legend’s 35-year-old son filed to be co-personal representative of his father’s estate alongside a man named Terry McCoy.

In the documents, Nick claimed his father’s will was executed in 2016 and was amended a few times up until 2023. The will listed Nick as the sole beneficiary of his father’s estate, with his widow, Melanie Sky Daily, listed as a surviving spouse. Brooke was not listed as a beneficiary.

Sources told TMZ that Brooke had asked to be removed from her father’s will in 2023 following their estrangement and did not want to receive any money from his estate.

Nick (left) was listed as the sole beneficiary of his father’s estate ( Getty Images )

Hulk left behind $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, and the right to his publicity, which is valued at $4 million, according to Us Weekly.

An unknown value was also listed for a potential medical malpractice lawsuit.

TMZ previously reported that Sky Daily was planning to file a medical malpractice lawsuit, claiming that a neck surgery Hulk underwent in May was not done properly.

Meanwhile, none of Hulk’s real estate properties were listed in the paperwork, including the two homes he owned in Clearwater Beach, Florida, that are estimated to be worth $11 million.

Brooke has increasingly been outspoken about the circumstances of her father’s death, writing a lengthy Instagram Story last month suggesting that 911 call recordings could “change the narrative” on her father’s death.

At the time, Brooke claimed that she had received “legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative.”

She said that those professionals “feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day.”

“I do not have answers as to if the officials who have contacted me about what they witnessed relayed this information to the medical examiner’s office,” she said. “And if they did, I do not know why it wasn't taken into consideration.”

Brooke said she’s shared all her information with Nick, who she described as “boots on the ground with everything.”

“The short of it is- It’s all up to my dad’s wife [Sky Daily] and I have zero control,” she claimed.