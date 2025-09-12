Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke has ‘no regrets’ after being left out of father’s $5 million will

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooke Hogan had a surprising response after news broke that her father Hulk Hogan’s entire $5 million estate was going to her brother, Nick Hogan.

Court documents obtained by multiple publications this week showed that Nick had been named the sole beneficiary of his father’s estate. WWE legend Hulk died at the age of 71 in July after suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

“His decision is no surprise to me,” Brooke, 37, told TMZ Thursday. “It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.”

Hulk and Brooke’s relationship had been strained for some time before his death. Sources told TMZ that Brooke had asked to be removed from her father’s will in 2023 following their estrangement.

In the mid-2000s, Hulk and his then-wife, Linda, fronted the reality series Hogan Knows Best, alongside Brooke and Nick (now 35).

Brooke and Hulk Hogan were estranged before his death ( Getty )

After 24 years of marriage, Linda filed for divorce from Hulk in 2007 amid accusations that Hulk had cheated with one of Brooke’s friends, Christiane Plante.

According to TMZ, Brooke and Hulk’s final conversation took place two weeks before his wedding to his third wife, Sky Daily — a ceremony Brooke did not attend.

After his death, Brooke clarified speculation about her relationship with her father on Instagram.

“We never had a ‘big fight.’ My father and I never ‘fought,’” Brooke wrote. “It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand.”

She said she and her father had “respectful disagreements” that “took an emotional toll” on her.

“During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart,” Brooke said.

She concluded, “All I ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty, and a deep connection. And for a few special years, I had that — with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Hulk left behind $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, and the right to his publicity, which is valued at $4 million, according to Us Weekly.

None of Hulk’s real estate properties were listed in the paperwork, including the two homes he owned in Clearwater Beach, Florida, that are estimated to be worth $11 million.

Hogan skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s, bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream. He went on to become an eight-time WrestleMania headliner and six-time World Wrestling Entertainment champion, in addition to acting and reality TV work.