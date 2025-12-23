Major US grocery chain recalls yogurt over health concern

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular supermarket chain in the U.S. has recalled one of its yogurts due to an undeclared allergen that poses a major health risk.

PlantBased Innovations is recalling strawberry flavored Higher Harvest by H-E-B Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt, according to a company announcement shared Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It was found that the yogurt may contain almonds, posing a risk to those with allergies or sensitivities, as noted in the FDA’s report.

The recall was initiated after a customer complaint revealed that yogurt “containing almond was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of almond.”

Recalled yogurts were distributed to H-E-B grocery stores on November 24, 2025, and sent to H-E-B distribution centers and retail grocery stores in Texas. Affected yogurts were sold by H-E-B in 5.3-ounce plastic cups with foil lids. They have the best by date of January 2, 2026, printed on the bottom of the cup.

H-E-B yogurt cups are being recalled due to undeclared almonds ( Getty Images )

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported to date, consumers with an almond allergy are urged not to eat the yogurt. Consumers can also return the recalled yogurts to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Almonds, part of the tree nut family, are one of the nine major allergens in the U.S. Others include soybeans, wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, milk, peanuts, and sesame. Allergic reactions to these foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock,” according to the FDA.

Many popular foods and snacks in the U.S. have been recalled in recent months due to an allergy risk. Earlier this month, Suzanna’s Kitchen, based in Georgia, announced a nationwide recall of approximately 62,550 pounds of fully cooked, bone-in breaded chicken products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not present on the label.

In November, Silvestri Sweets Inc. recalled two different varieties of its Choceur-branded Holiday Barks — Cookie Butter flavor and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon flavor — both sold at Aldi.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that there was a packaging mix-up, as the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark was placed in the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon packaging and vice versa. Because of the packaging error, the cookie butter bark may contain undeclared pecans, and the other bark may contain undeclared wheat, posing a serious health risk to consumers.