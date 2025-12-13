Aldi recalls popular Christmas food product over allergy risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aldi is recalling a popular Christmas food product over an allergy risk.

The supermarket chain is urging customers who have bought a batch of the Perfect Christmas Mozzarella Sticks in Blankets not to eat them.

It warned that the product contains egg, but this ingredient is not mentioned on the label – meaning the food is potentially dangerous for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Customers are advised to return the item to their nearest store for a full refund.

The affected batch has a use by date of 15 December 2025, weight of 278g, and the barcode 4069365328743.

open image in gallery The product contains egg, but it isn’t mentioned on the label ( Stock image )

The company has issued a notice and apology to customers, and also alerted allergy support organisations.

Aldi’s product safety recall notice reads: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Perfect Christmas Mozzarella Sticks in Blankets because the product is labelled incorrectly and contains an undeclared allergen (egg).

“Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

The Food Standards Agency (FCA) advised: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to your nearest Aldi store for a full refund.

“For further details, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or contact customer services on 0800 042 0800.”

It explained that recall notices, when customers are asked to return a product, are issued when there is a problem with a food product that means it cannot be sold, such as if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.