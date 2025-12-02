Aldi issues urgent recall over Christmas chocolate treat
The Food Standards agency found that the popular product may contain peanuts making it a “possible health risk” for anyone with an allergy to peanuts
A major supermarket is recalling a Christmas chocolate product over concerns it may pose a possible allergy-related health risk.
Aldi’s Dairyfine salted caramel-filled gonks are being pulled from the shelves because they may contain peanuts, which were not mentioned on the label.
The Food Standards Agency added that the 90g packets of the popular product may be a “possible health risk” for anyone with a serious nut allergy.
“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it,” the FSA said.
Customers can instead return it to the store where it was bought from in exchange for a full refund.
Aldi said in a statement: "We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."
The supermarket has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will alert their members about the recall.
An alert was issued on Friday and was amended on Monday, as the word ‘undeclared’ was removed from the title and the batch code was removed from the table because it was the product's barcode (4061463276865).
The Dairyfine crispy choc um’s, an M&M-style chocolate treat, were also taken off shelves last month as they may contain peanuts.
Aldi also had to recall two more of its festive chocolate products only two days earlier.
The Choceur pecan, cranberry and cinnamon holiday bark and Choceur cookie butter holiday bark were taken off the shelves on 26 November.
This is due to the “potential uncleared allergen” of wheat in the pecan version, and pecan in the cookie butter version.
Common symptoms of a food allergy include feeling dizzy or lightheaded, hives, coughing, wheezing or breathlessness, according to the NHS. If a person is struggling to breathe, 999 should be called immediately.
