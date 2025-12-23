Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of bags of frozen raw shrimp are being recalled after the product was found to potentially be radioactive.

Direct Source Seafood LLC is recalling 83,800 bags which could be contaminated with cesium-137, a human-made radioactive isotope, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

No illnesses linked to the recalled shrimp have been reported to date, the FDA confirmed. The shrimp, imported from Indonesia, was sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brand names.

In a recall notice dated December 19, the FDA said the products may have been exposed to cesium-137 during processing, packing or shipping.

open image in gallery Consumers who purchased the affected shrimp are advised not to eat the product ( U.S Food & Drug Administration )

Cesium-137 is widespread in the environment and can be present at low background levels, but higher concentrations may occur in water or foods produced in areas affected by environmental contamination, the FDA said.

Consumers who purchased the affected shrimp are advised not to eat the product and to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The Market 32-branded frozen shrimp was sold at Price Chopper stores in the following states on or after July 11 this year: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The Waterfront Bistro-branded frozen shrimp was sold at Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, and Lucky Supermarket stores in these states on or after June 30: Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.

open image in gallery No illnesses linked to the recalled shrimp have been reported to date, the FDA said ( U.S Food & Drug Administration )

The full statement on the FDA’s website read: “Direct Source Seafood LLC, Bellevue, WA, is recalling approximately 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp, imported from Indonesia, sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137).

“Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination.

“The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g. through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.”