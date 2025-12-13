Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major shift is unfolding in the field of skin cancer prevention, ignited by new research showing that an everyday vitamin supplement may prevent many cases of the world’s most frequently diagnosed cancer.

The supplement in question is nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3.

Whereas previous studies hinted at a potential benefit, the latest research – spanning more than 33,000 US veterans – suggests that adding this simple vitamin pill to daily routines could dramatically lower skin cancer risk, especially for those who have already experienced their first case.

The scale, breadth and clarity of this evidence are driving calls to rethink how skin cancer is prevented.

Skin cancer is the world’s most common form of cancer. Non-melanoma types, including basal cell carcinoma and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, account for millions of new cases each year.

These cancers are linked to cumulative sun exposure, fair skin and ageing. Existing prevention strategies focus on avoiding ultraviolet (UV) rays and using sunscreen, but rates continue to climb, and patients diagnosed with one skin cancer typically face a stubborn cycle of recurrence.

Sunscreen is still one of the pillars of skin-cancer prevention ( iStock )

Enter nicotinamide, a cheap, widely available supplement. Researchers observed that this form of vitamin B3 bolsters the skin’s natural repair systems after UV damage, reduces inflammation, and helps the immune system detect and clear abnormal cells.

In the new study, over 12,000 patients who began taking nicotinamide at 500mg twice daily for more than a month were compared to more than 21,000 who did not. Those taking nicotinamide saw a 14% lower risk of developing any new skin cancer. The protective effect was most profound when started promptly after a first diagnosed skin cancer, resulting in a 54% drop in the risk of additional cancers.

This benefit faded if supplementation started only after multiple recurrences, suggesting that timing matters. The effect was seen across both main skin cancer types but was particularly robust for squamous cell carcinoma, which can behave more aggressively and carries a greater risk of complications.

About the author Justin Stebbing is a Professor of Biomedical Sciences at Anglia Ruskin University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

It’s important to underscore that, while hopeful, these findings do not suggest nicotinamide should replace sun avoidance or routine skin checks. Wearing hats, using sunscreen and seeking shade remain pillars of prevention.

Still, the simplicity, safety and low cost of nicotinamide mean that its incorporation as a daily “add-on” is an accessible step for most people, especially those with a track record of skin cancer. For dermatologists, this is an attractive profile compared to some prescription medicines used to prevent recurrence, which may be more expensive or have worse side-effects.

As a secondary prevention tool, it stands out as effective and practical. The timing of intervention appears paramount, with the greatest benefit gained when nicotinamide is offered straight away. In practice, this shifts the conversation, urging healthcare professionals and patients to view the first cancer as a red flag to act decisively.

Perspective is important

The findings emerge from an observational study using real-world data, meaning researchers looked at health records and drew statistical associations. Most participants were white males, so the broader relevance of these findings remains uncertain.

While this type of study cannot prove cause and effect as powerfully as a randomised trial, the results align with earlier, smaller trials that hinted at the same benefit. They reinforce the idea that a simple, non-pharmaceutical intervention could help in the battle against the world’s most common cancer, and at a fraction of the expense or risk of more intensive therapies.

Main symptoms of melanoma skin cancer NHS A new mole or a change in an existing mole may be a sign of melanoma. Signs to look for include: A mole with an uneven shape or edges

A mole with a mix of colours

A large mole

A mole that changes over time Other signs to look out for include moles that are: swollen and sore

bleeding

itchy

crusty

This research does not settle every question. It remains to be seen how nicotinamide performs over very long periods and whether the benefit is as robust in more diverse populations. Additionally, people who have never had skin cancer were not the focus, so broader recommendations are likely to stay reserved for those with a prior history.

Still, for those confronting the anxiety of a first skin cancer diagnosis, the promise of a readily available, low-cost and well-tolerated supplement offers a new sense of control.