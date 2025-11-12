Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The common kitchen herb that can help prevent colds

Just a sprinkle of the popular herb is enough for people to reap the rewards

Julia Musto
in New York
Wednesday 12 November 2025 08:11 EST
Comments
Healthier holiday sweets with Fresh Thyme Market
Leer en Español

Garnishing your next meal with thyme can provide major health benefits that protect your immune system and fight harmful inflammation.

The common kitchen herb found in grocery stores across the country contains crucial vitamins and essential minerals.

Thyme has vitamin A, which helps strengthen vision, as well as stress-relieving B vitamins. It also has vitamin C, which protects the body’s cells and prevents infection.

The herb also contains iron, manganese, calcium, and magnesium, which bolster bone and blood health.

“These all help to boost the immune system and prevent colds, flus, and other illnesses and increasing your thyme intake can improve the function of your immune system,” the D.C.-based Association of Accredited Naturopathic Medical Colleges said in a statement.

Eating thyme can provide people with essential minerals and vitamins that ward off disease and fight inflammation
Eating thyme can provide people with essential minerals and vitamins that ward off disease and fight inflammation (AFP via Getty Images)

Just a sprinkle to help stave off cancer

That’s not the only reason people should turn to thyme when cooking.

Like parsley, oregano, and chamomile, thyme is a flavone — a type of plant-based chemical that can reduce cancer-causing inflammation in the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Inflammation may also result in autoimmune, neurodegenerative, gastrointestinal, and heart diseases. Together, inflammatory diseases account for more than half of all deaths globally, the Clinic says.

But just a sprinkle of thyme over rice, roast chicken, or brie crostinis is enough for people to feel these benefits.

A versatile essential oil

Thyme oil, made through steaming and distilling the herb, contains a compound called thymol that’s used in mouthwash, preservatives, disinfectants, and pesticides.

Thymol has anti-bacterial properties, according to Sonia Uyterhoeven, the gardener for public education at the New York Botanical Garden.

The active ingredient is responsible for the herb’s fresh and minty scent, and previous research has shown it may support a healthy brain.

However, thyme oil should not be swallowed or used undiluted on the skin, according to Healthline.

Thyme has been used for about 5,000 years
Thyme has been used for about 5,000 years (AFP via Getty Images)

Use dates back to the pharaohs

“This is not new information, of course — for centuries, herbs and spices have been used to preserve foods. In the past decade, studies have shown that thyme and basil may even be capable of defending against microbial contamination,” Uyterhoeven noted.

Once used for the ancient Egyptians’ embalming practices thousands of years ago, people can add fresh thyme into homemade salad dressings, cocktails, omelets, or in a cup of tea to fight a cold or sore throat.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in