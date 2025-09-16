The hidden benefits of pumpkin spice
Americans spend upwards of $800 million on pumpkin spice items every year
It’s fall and for many, that means one thing and one thing only: Pumpkin spice is back on the menu.
The fall staple is a favorite sweet treat for millions of Americans, who spend upwards of $800 million on pumpkin spice items every year, according to Arizona State University.
But, many may not know there are hidden health benefits with pumpkin spice – the real spice, that is, and not the artificial syrups packed with sugar and chemicals.
That’s because its main ingredients — cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger — are warm spices that help keep you strong and create the signature scent. Initially sold as an add-on to pumpkin pie in the 1930s, pumpkin spice now appears on shelves weeks ahead of fall, for those who want to dive into the season early.
“The association that the smell has with the season in our memories allows it to powerfully evoke the refreshing feelings of fall,” Jason Fischer, an assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences at Johns Hopkins University, explained in a statement.
Cinnamon
Made from the bark of a cinnamon tree, the common baking spice is chock full of vitamins and minerals. It has iron, magnesium, and calcium, which keep bones strong. Cinnamon also contains zinc, which works to protect the immune system and contains anti-inflammatory properties.
Inflammation may result in autoimmune, neurodegenerative, gastrointestinal, and heart diseases, as well as certain cancers.
Cinnamon may also help to reduce blood sugar levels, according to the Cleveland Clinic. High blood sugar puts people at risk for heart disease and stroke.
“Research on cinnamon shows that it may reduce inflammation due to its high levels of salicylic acid and also can help with reducing levels of bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol,” dietitian Julia Zumpano told the clinic.
Consuming half a teaspoon a day is considered safe, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Ginger
Used in eastern medicine for centuries, ginger is known for its ability to fight inflammation and aid gut health.
“Ginger can help with nausea, vomiting and constipation. It helps settle an upset stomach,” Zumpano said. “It also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds that protect you from oxidative stress and damage.”
Often used in tea, ginger contains vitamin C, which works to fortify our immune systems.
And it may lower cholesterol. High cholesterol puts people at an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
Just three to four grams of ginger a day are recommended, according to UCLA Health, as consuming any more could cause gastrointestinal issues.
Nutmeg
While cinnamon is made from bark and ginger comes from ginger root, nutmeg is made from the seed of a nutmeg tree.
There is no specific recommended daily amount of nutmeg, but people should not consume more than one or two milligrams a day, according to British health chain Holland & Barrett.
A seasonal favorite to add to eggnog, nutmeg also contains anti-inflammatory compounds.
It has powerful antioxidants, which are substances found in foods that can prevent damage to our cells and DNA.
“Nutmeg adds a great nutty flavor to pumpkin spice, which makes it appealing for sweet and savory dishes,” notes Zumpano.
