As autumn gradually takes hold, pumpkin spice is the taste (and scent) on everyone’s lips. But if you’re enjoying what’s likely the last week of sunshine before autumn well and truly takes over, and not feeling quite ready to give up your iced treats just yet, we have the answer.

Try this homemade pumpkin spice syrup recipe, along with three iced ways to enjoy the autumnal flavour; the perfect treat for this time of year when no one really knows what season it is.

I love these recipes because they blend the seasonal flavours of the pumpkin spice with a refreshing twist, perfect for the cross-seasonal blend of weather we’re currently experiencing.

First, you’ll want to make your pumpkin spice syrup, and then the flavours of autumn will be at your fingertips. There are hundreds of different ways to use pumpkin spice, but I’ve hand-picked my three favourite recipes below. After lots of trial and error I think these are the most delicious and refreshing ways to enjoy the seasonal taste during the current blip of warmer weather.

Pumpkin spice syrup

This will last up to two weeks in the fridge, so if you make it now, it’ll last the entire transition period of summer through to autumn; pumpkin spice all round.

Makes: 8 servings/300 ml total

Ingredients:

150g pumpkin puree

4 tbsp caster sugar

5 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp ground cloves

Pinch of salt

300ml water

Method:

1. Add all your ingredients to a pot and bring to the boil over a medium-high heat. Simmer for 10-12 mins or until the sugar has dissolved and the mix is thickened and syrupy.

2. Leave the syrup to cool before pouring into a sterilised bottle and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Pumpkin spice affogato

open image in gallery A super simple treat ( Gousto )

This treat is super simple. The duality of the sweet vanilla with the bitter coffee, topped with pumpkin spice is a delicious combination you’ll be craving all season.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

50ml pumpkin spice syrup

Double shot of espresso

Scoop of vanilla ice cream

Method:

1. Add a scoop of ice cream to an espresso cup and pour in your espresso.

2. Drizzle over the pumpkin spice and dig in!

Pumpkin spice ice-tea

open image in gallery A recipe for a muggy autumn day ( Gousto )

This refreshing drink is one for those days where it looks like autumn, but the muggy temperature feels like summer.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tea bags

400ml boiled water

50ml pumpkin spice syrup

Ice cubes

Cinnamon stick (optional)

Method:

1. Add the tea bags to a heatproof jug with the boiled water and steep for 2-3 mins.

2. Once steeped, remove the tea bags and set aside to cool – this is your tea mix.

2. Once cooled, fill a glass with ice and add the tea mix with the pumpkin spice syrup. Give it a good mix up with a cocktail spoon or the cinnamon stick and serve!

Pumpkin spice espresso martini

open image in gallery Who can say no to an espresso martini? ( Gousto )

Who can say no to an espresso martini? The pumpkin spice syrup elegantly elevates the flavour, adding a seasonal twist to the classic cocktail.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

Double shot of espresso

50ml pumpkin spice syrup

50ml coffee liqueur

100ml vodka

Ice cubes

Star anise (optional)

Method:

1. Add all your ingredients (except the star anise!) to a cocktail shaker with lots of ice and shake very vigorously for 2-3 mins.

2. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with the star anise (or some coffee beans) and enjoy!

Recipes from www.gousto.co.uk