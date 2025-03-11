How often should you replace your pillows? More regularly than you think

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Do your pillows resemble overstuffed sacks rather than plump cushions? If so, it might be time for an upgrade.

World Sleep Day on 14 March offers the perfect opportunity to address this often-overlooked aspect of sleep hygiene.

A study by Ergoflex UK reveals Britons hold onto their pillows for an average of 3.2 years, exceeding expert recommendations from The Sleep Charity, which advises replacing pillows every two to three years.

But given their size, pillows aren't exactly bin-friendly. So, how should you dispose of them responsibly?

Here's expert advice on assessing your pillows and bidding them farewell.

Are your pillows sagging or lumpy?

“Because there’s no hard and fast rule for how often to change your pillows, many people go years without changing them out,” observes Martin Seeley, senior sleep expert at MattressNextDay.

He advises assessing whether your pillows are sagging, flat, or lumpy – if so, they probably need replacing.

“Pillows quickly lose shape and support, especially if they’re cheap or low quality,” he explains. “If you find yourself waking up with a sore neck, it’s a good sign to check if your pillows are still supportive enough. A well-shaped, plumped-up pillow is essential for your sleeping posture and it can cause not only neck pain but back pain, too, if you don’t get the right support each night.”

Give them an overall health check

It’s not just the structure of your ageing pillow that needs considering – their feel, smell, and appearance is also an indication of whether they’re still in good condition, points out Seeley. “While your pillows might feel fine, it’s often a good idea to give them regular health checks to inspect their overall condition,” he says.

“For example, if you notice your pillows are discoloured with excessive yellowing, it’s probably time to get new ones. You’ll likely find your pillows need replacing every two years, which is when they’ll become yellow due to nighttime perspiration and lose their plumpness.”

Think about pillow hygiene

Lucy Mather, interiors expert from the furniture and homeware retailer Arighi Bianchi, says instead of simply following a one-size-fits-all rule, it’s worth considering what’s going on inside your pillow – from hygiene issues to quality of the materials.

“After all, a pillow isn’t just a cushion, it’s a repository for dust mites, moisture and all sorts of unwelcome guests,” she says.

“First of all, there’s the hygiene factor – if you’re sleeping on the same pillow every single night, then replacing it every couple of years is smart move for hygiene.”

And Seeley points out: “Old pillows harbour face and hair oils over time, leading to breakouts and skin irritation.”

What’s the pillow made from?

Mather says a pillow’s lifespan will also be affected by what it’s made from. “If your every night pillow is made of feather and down, memory foam and latex then it’s advisable to replace it every couple of years as well as get it professionally cleaned every six months,” she says.

“There’s a big difference between a £2 pillow and one designed with advanced materials like memory foam or advanced synthetic fibres that allow airflow and maintain structure.”

She says cheaper pillows packed with low-cost fibres tend to break down faster and lose their shape. “High-tech options, on the other hand, are engineered to maintain their structure and offer better support over time. In other words, you often get what you pay for.”

Is it washable?

Being able to wash your pillow may extend its life, Mather points out. “With the advanced washable pillow fibres now available, popping pillows in a washing machine means that laundering at 60°C will cleanse the product of any accumulated moisture, dirt and even dust mites,” she says, adding that the life of your pillow can also be prolonged with a pillow protector, which can be washed more frequently than the pillow itself.

Consider your sleeping position

Depending on your sleeping position, you may need one flatter pillow (for front sleepers), or two nicely plump pillows if you’re a side sleeper, says Seeley, who suggests possibly using pillows in other areas, for example under or between your knees for the perfect sleeping posture.

“Once your pillows start to sag and lose their fluffiness, they’ll start to warp your sleeping posture, leading to misalignment of your spine and a crook in your neck most mornings,” he stresses.

And Mather adds: “Forget rigid rules – think of your pillow as an investment in your sleep. If you’re noticing signs of wear and tear, or if it’s not keeping up with your hygiene needs, then it’s time to consider an upgrade.

“Tailor your approach to pillow care based on how often you use it, what it’s made of, and how well it’s holding up, rather than simply ticking off years on a calendar.”

What to do with old pillows

If your old pillows are too bulky for the bin and too old/stained to donate to charity shops, Mather says animal shelters may take them, or some local councils offer textile recycling schemes that include soft furnishings like pillows, ensuring they don’t end up in a landfill but are repurposed or recycled responsibly.

Alternatively, she suggests: “If your pillow isn’t in a state to be donated or recycled, consider giving it a new lease of life at home. The stuffing can be reused for making floor cushion inserts, pet beds, or even as padding for kneeling pads in the garden.

“Feathers are also a rich source of nitrogen, making them a great addition to your compost bins. They break down efficiently, enriching your compost with natural nutrients while offering an eco-friendly way to fertilise plants.”

In addition, she says there are plenty of creative ideas on TikTok for recycling old pillows, often under hashtags like #upcycling, #DIYHome or #recycle, and Seeley suggests getting crafty and using old pillows as draught excluders, or packing and moving materials.