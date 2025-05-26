Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Joel is being treated for a rare brain disorder that has led to him cancelling all upcoming performances and tour dates.

The “Piano Man” star, 76, shared a statement to his official Instagram account that revealed he has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” the statement said.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health.”

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus?

NPH is a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid building up in the brain’s ventricles, which leads to increased pressure that compresses brain tissue and can lead to neurological symptoms.

It is described by the NHS as an uncommon and poorly understood condition that typically affects people over the age of 60.

open image in gallery Billy Joel is being treated for the condition ( Getty Images )

What are the symptoms?

The damage to the brain caused by hydrocephalus can cause a wide range of symptoms, including headaches, being sick, blurred vision and difficulty walking. Different kinds of hydrocephalus can cause specific symptoms.

The NHS describes the three main types of hydrocephalus as follows:

congenital hydrocephalus: hydrocephalus that's present at birth

acquired hydrocephalus: hydrocephalus that develops after birth

normal pressure hydrocephalus: usually only develops in older people

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus can sometimes develop after an injury or stroke, but in most cases the cause is unknown.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH affects around 5.9 per cent of people over 80.

Patients are often diagnosed after they see a doctor because they or a family member are concerned they might be developing dementia, as the symptoms – from memory loss, bladder control issues and trouble walking – can be similar.

What causes hydrocephalus?

The NHS explains that the brain is surrounded by a fluid called cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which has three important functions: to protect the brain from damage, to remove waste products from the brain, and to provide the brain with the nutrients it needs to function properly.

The brain constantly produces new CSF equivalent to around a pint a day, while old fluid is released and absorbed into the blood vessels.

However, if this process is interrupted, the level of CSF can build up and cause pressure in the brain.

open image in gallery Billy Joel with his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel (middle) and ex-wife Christie Brinkley ( Getty )

How is it treated?

While NPH can present as dementia, it is treatable and often reversible provided it is caught early.

To relieve pressure on the brain, neurosurgeons perform a surgery that involves drilling a hole into the skull and inserting a thin tube (shunt) that drains away the excess fluid.

It has not been disclosed how Joel is being treated, but his statement said he was undergoing “specific physical therapy”.

His fans, friends and family including his daughter Alexa Ray Joel and ex-wife Christie Brinkley are among those to send messages of support to the renowned singer-songwriter.