Billy Joel cancels all concerts after rare brain condition diagnosis

Billy Joel has cancelled all his upcoming performances and tour dates after being diagnosed with a rare brain disorder.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter had been scheduled to perform across the US and at two dates in the UK this year.

A statement posted to his official Instagram account reads: “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).”

NPH is a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid building up in the brain’s ventricles, which leads to increased pressure which compresses brain tissue and can lead to neurological symptoms.

It is described by the NHS as an uncommon and poorly understood condition that typically affects people over the age of 60.

The statement continues: “This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

The statement ends with a direct quote from Joel, who says: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Billy Joel has canceled all forthcoming performances ( Getty )

The affected tour dates were originally scheduled to begin in Milwaukee on April 26, and would have run until a show in Charlotte next July 3. They include two UK shows set for next June, that would have taken place in Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Fans who bought tickets to any of the star’s cancelled shows will receive automatic refunds via their original payment method.

Earlier this year, Joel postponed four months of tour dates to recover from a recent surgery he underwent to treat what was then an unspecified “medical condition.”

Joel has been touring the US since the conclusion of his record-breaking, 10-year Madison Square Garden residency in July 2024.

Last February, the Grammy-winning “Uptown Girl” singer released his first new original song in decades. Titled “Turn the Lights Back On,” the track was produced by Freddy Wexler, who also co-wrote the song with Joel, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector.

In August, he played his only European date of the year in Cardiff, Wales, and made headlines by taking the train to the venue and posing for photographs with the ticket inspector.

On the day of his performance, train company Great Western Railway (GWR) wrote on X that it took Joel to his gig, by referencing his 1983 song “Uptown Girl” and 1973 track “Piano Man”.

The post said: “It was a pleasure to take the ‘Piano Man’ @billyjoel Uptown to Cardiff today for his only gig in Europe. Get ready to be rocked Wales!”