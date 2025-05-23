Tributes pour in after Billy Joel reveals brain disorder diagnosis: Latest updates
The singer-songwriter has cancelled all upcoming shows after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus
Billy Joel has canceled all his upcoming performances and tour dates after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.
The much-loved 76-year-old singer-songwriter had been scheduled to perform across the U.S. and at two dates in the U.K. this year.
A statement posted to his official Instagram account reads: “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).”
NPH is a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid building up in the brain’s ventricles, which can lead to neurological symptoms.
Joel’s condition “has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” the statement continues.
Joel added in a message to fans: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”
The affected tour dates were originally scheduled to begin in Milwaukee on April 26, and would have run until a show in Charlotte next July 3. They include two U.K. shows set for next June that would have taken place in Edinburgh and Liverpool.
Fans who bought tickets to any of the star’s cancelled shows will receive automatic refunds via their original payment method.
Fans have quickly shared an outpouring of support, as have some more famous faces.
The Boys stars share their love for Billy Joel
Billy Joel’s music is a running theme in the hit superhero series The Boys, with Jack Quaid’s Hughie being a particular fan of the Piano Man.
On Instagram both Quaid and Erin Moriarty, who plays Hughie’s on-screen partner Annie/Starlight, sent their best wishes to Joel.
Moriarty wrote: “Sending love, Billy” while Quaid left a string of heart emojis.
What is normal pressure hydrocephalus?
Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which Joel has been diagnosed with, is a relatively rare brain disorder.
It is estimated that the condition affects around 700,000 Americans but only 20% are properly diagnosed. It is often mistaken for dementia due to similar symptoms.
NPH occurs due to a build-up of a fluid called cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain’s cavities, which are known as ventricles.
CSF cushions the brain and spinal cord. In normal circumstances, the body makes just enough CSF each day and absorbs the same amount.
However, if an excess amount of fluid builds up in the ventricles then this can lead to normal pressure hydrocephalus.
According to John Hopkins Medicine: “NPH occurs if the normal flow of CSF throughout the brain and spinal cord is blocked in some way. This may be due to past injury, bleeding, infection, brain tumor, or surgery on the brain, or the cause is often not known.
“When excess CSF fluid builds up in the ventricles, they enlarge and press against nearby brain tissue. This extra fluid and pressure can lead to brain damage.”
NPH can be treated. A common surgery for the condition involves placing a small tube, known as a shunt, into the brain in order to drain excess fluid. The shunt carries fluid down through the body to the abdomen, where it can be absorbed.
Kristin Chenoweth sends love
Actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth sent a message of solidarity to Joel, writing on Instagram: “I really understand. I have menieres. Very similar !! Sending love”
