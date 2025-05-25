Billy Joel’s daughter speaks out after singer’s brain disorder diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Joel’s daughter Alex Ray Joel has shared a touching message for her father following his diagnosis with a rare brain disorder.

The “Piano Man” star, 76, announced on Friday (23 May) that he was cancelling all scheduled concerts after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition where excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain ventricles.

It is described by the NHS as an uncommon and poorly understood condition that typically affects people over the age of 60.

Joel had been due to perform across the US and at two UK dates this year. However, a statement from his representatives said recent performances had been exacerbating his condition, leading to “problems with hearing, vision and balance”.

On Saturday (24 May), Alexa, 39, paid tribute to her father on Instagram, captioning her post: “We love you and we got you, Pop!”

“I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of my father’s health diagnosis,” Alexa, whom Joel shares with his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, continued.

“My dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known,” she said, “and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength.

“The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too.”

She then quoted lyrics from “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)”, a song Joel wrote for her that featured in his 1993 album, River of Dreams.

“Someday we’ll all be gone / But lullabies go on and on / They never die / That’s how you and I will be.”

Billy Joel with his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel (middle) and ex-wife Christie Brinkley ( Getty )

Brinkley herself shared a moving message to Joel from her own Instagram account, where she included a clip of one of his recent concerts, where she filmed Alexa singing along to his track “You May Be Right”.

“Dear Billy,” she wrote in the caption, “The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

She added: “I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert.”

The footage had made her laugh, she said, “but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational singalongs you’ve led… you turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison.”

She concluded: “I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you’re OUR piano man and we’re always in the mood for your melodies. And we all hope you’re feeling alright! We love you, the kids, me and an arena or two!”

Joel’s representative said he is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during the recovery period.

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage,” the spokesperson said.

The statement ended with a direct quote from Joel, who said: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”