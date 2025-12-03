Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Smashed into a jam, or dried and steeped as a tea, elderberries have been used by Indigenous peoples and in traditional medicine for thousands of years.

Native Americans have relied on the small purple fruit to help lower fever and treat respiratory illness but the berries’ immune protective properties are also supported by western medicine. Americans spent $175 million on elderberry products in 2024.

A handful of studies, over the past decade, show that consuming the berries in supplement form, as a syrup or tea could relieve cold symptoms and shorten the illness.

“Elderberry cannot cure a cold or flu but may be beneficial to some people for symptom relief,” Dr. Kelly Erdos, a clinical pharmacist at Banner Baywood Medical Center, said in a statement.

Part of the magic may have to do with the berry’s antioxidants, substances that help prevent cell damage that can lead to chronic disease.

open image in gallery Researchers have found that elderberries could help relieve uncomfortable cold symptoms ( Getty Images )

“It could also increase your risk for things like colds and flu, since if your cells are working to fight free radicals from smoke, allergens or pollution, they may not be able to fight off viruses as efficiently,” Erdos noted.

Small berries, big impact

Elderberries contain anthocyanins - pigments that give berries their color. Anthocyanins are also potent antioxidants that have been associated with lowering blood pressure and provide natural compounds known as flavonoids.

After bacteria in our gut breaks down flavonoids, they’re used to benefit different parts of the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

And the berries contain a good amount of vitamin C, which has been shown to reduce the length of a cold, as well.

"If you were going to have a common cold that lasts about seven days, it may cut it down about 13 hours," Dr. Jesse Bracamonte, a Mayo Clinic family physician, said of vitamin C.

There are six to 35 milligrams of vitamin C in each 100 grams of elderberries. Women should get around 75 milligrams a day of vitamin C and men should get 90 milligrams, according to federal health guidance.

Some doctors further cite a protein in elderberries called hemagglutin that has been shown to help prevent infection.

open image in gallery Drinking 12 ounces of elderberry juice has been found to improve gut health ( Iprona AG )

“This protein can stop a virus’s ability to replicate and penetrate cell walls, preventing a virus from causing an infection to take over the body,” the Lam Clinic says.

So, should you add them to your diet?

The toxic truth

Elderberries are toxic to humans when uncooked, resulting in diarrhea, vomiting and nausea. But they are safe when cooked, which eliminates the toxicity in elderberries.

They’re commonly sold in pies, jams, juices, and jellies, as well as dietary supplements. Elderflower tea comes from the same plant that produces the berries, known as Sambucus.

Elderberry dietary supplements are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and people should talk to their doctor before taking new products.

Still, the berries boast benefits beyond immune health and researchers have found that drinking 12 ounces of the juice every day for a week can improve gut health and aid weight loss.

Products using elderberry extracts can soothe the skin.

“If you like elderberry syrup or jam, you can eat it. It’s a healthy food when cooked properly,” integrative medicine specialist Dr. Naoki Umeda told the Cleveland Clinic.