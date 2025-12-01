The herb linked to reduced inflammation, lower anxiety, and reduced blood sugar
One of the world’s oldest herbs, use of cilantro dates back to Ancient Egypt
Cilantro is a polarizing herb. People either love it or hate it.
For many, a sprig of cilantro can add much-needed flavor to a salad or in homemade guacamole. For others with a certain gene, it just tastes like soap.
"It is estimated that four to 14 percent of the U.S. population has this genetic variation, making cilantro taste like soap," Brooke Baevsky, a private chef and CEO of In the Kitchen with Chef Bae, previously told marthastewart.com. "For everyone else, the leafy green tastes like a fresh herb."
But, eating cilantro can provide you with some surprising health benefits. For one, including it in your diet can help to reduce inflammation that may result in autoimmune, neurodegenerative, gastrointestinal, and heart diseases, as well as certain cancers.
Together, inflammatory diseases account for more than half of all deaths globally, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Rich in vitamin C, the plant, which produces coriander as well, has compounds that researchers say act as antioxidants.
“Due to the bioactivities of coriander extract, this herb can be considered a valuable functional food against obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes,” Italian researchers said in a 2023 study.
It can also fight high blood sugar, which is one of the causes of inflammation. If you have diabetes, high blood sugar can trigger an immune response that damages tissues, nerves, and the heart.
“Type 2 diabetes and inflammation are intricately connected, with each condition exacerbating the other,” the University of Utah explained.
Other research has pointed to cilantro as an effective tool for delaying epileptic seizures.
“Specifically, we found one component of cilantro, called dodecenal, binds to a specific part of the potassium channels to open them, reducing cellular excitability. This specific discovery is important as it may lead to more effective use of cilantro as an anticonvulsant, or to modifications of dodecenal to develop safer and more effective anticonvulsant drugs,” explained Dr. Geoff Abbott, a professor at U.C. Irvine, explained.
While cilantro is a boon for the brain, it also comes with potential positive mental health effects.
One animal study suggests that it may be as effective as Valium at reducing symptoms of anxiety. Although, more research is needed to understand how that may manifest in humans.
Cilantro has been consumed for at least 8,000 years, and was found in the tomb of Egyptian King Tutankhamen. One of the oldest known herbs, its was used in Chinese potions, who believed it to provide immortality, according to the University of Wisconsin.
While eating cilantro may not make you immortal, Abbott said it also has reported anti-bacterial effects.
“And, the best part is it tastes good!” he exclaimed.
