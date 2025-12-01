The herb linked to reduced inflammation, lower anxiety, and reduced blood sugar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cilantro is a polarizing herb. People either love it or hate it.

For many, a sprig of cilantro can add much-needed flavor to a salad or in homemade guacamole. For others with a certain gene, it just tastes like soap.

"It is estimated that four to 14 percent of the U.S. population has this genetic variation, making cilantro taste like soap," Brooke Baevsky, a private chef and CEO of In the Kitchen with Chef Bae, previously told marthastewart.com. "For everyone else, the leafy green tastes like a fresh herb."

But, eating cilantro can provide you with some surprising health benefits. For one, including it in your diet can help to reduce inflammation that may result in autoimmune, neurodegenerative, gastrointestinal, and heart diseases, as well as certain cancers.

Together, inflammatory diseases account for more than half of all deaths globally, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

open image in gallery Cilantro’s use dates back thousands of years and across cultures. The herb is polarizing, but its health benefits may not be ( AFP via Getty Images )

Rich in vitamin C, the plant, which produces coriander as well, has compounds that researchers say act as antioxidants.

“Due to the bioactivities of coriander extract, this herb can be considered a valuable functional food against obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes,” Italian researchers said in a 2023 study.

It can also fight high blood sugar, which is one of the causes of inflammation. If you have diabetes, high blood sugar can trigger an immune response that damages tissues, nerves, and the heart.

“Type 2 diabetes and inflammation are intricately connected, with each condition exacerbating the other,” the University of Utah explained.

Other research has pointed to cilantro as an effective tool for delaying epileptic seizures.

“Specifically, we found one component of cilantro, called dodecenal, binds to a specific part of the potassium channels to open them, reducing cellular excitability. This specific discovery is important as it may lead to more effective use of cilantro as an anticonvulsant, or to modifications of dodecenal to develop safer and more effective anticonvulsant drugs,” explained Dr. Geoff Abbott, a professor at U.C. Irvine, explained.

While cilantro is a boon for the brain, it also comes with potential positive mental health effects.

open image in gallery Researchers have found eating cilantro can stave off inflammation that may lead to cancer and disease. Another study from U.C. Irvine said cilantro could be effective at delaying seizures ( Getty Images )

One animal study suggests that it may be as effective as Valium at reducing symptoms of anxiety. Although, more research is needed to understand how that may manifest in humans.

Cilantro has been consumed for at least 8,000 years, and was found in the tomb of Egyptian King Tutankhamen. One of the oldest known herbs, its was used in Chinese potions, who believed it to provide immortality, according to the University of Wisconsin.

While eating cilantro may not make you immortal, Abbott said it also has reported anti-bacterial effects.

“And, the best part is it tastes good!” he exclaimed.