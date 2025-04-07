Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As thousands came together on Saturday in nationwide protests to denounce President Donald Trump’s administration, several rallygoers held noteworthy signs emblazoned with clever phrases and imagery to relay messages of defiance.

Dubbed the “Hands Off” protests, rallies cropped up across the U.S. and the globe, with the sole purpose of putting a stop to the “most brazen power grab in modern history,” according to organizers.

While many attendees marched empty-handed, others displayed handmade signs featuring fighting words aimed at Trump, JD Vance, and tech billionaire Elon Musk, leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has cut tens of thousands of government jobs.

Below is a selection of some of the best signs spotted at the protests.

One Wisconsinite held a sign that read: “Wisconsin hates Elon Musk so much it could be one of his kids.” The message, in reference to the Tesla CEO’s strained relationship with his estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, appeared to entertain The Handmaid’s Tale actor Bradley Whitford, who shared a picture of the woman and her sign on X.

open image in gallery 'Wisconsin hates Elon so much it could be one of his kids,' read the sign held by a Wisconite ( bradleywhitford/X )

Hundreds of miles away, in New York City, another woman showed off a sign with the words: “Super callous fragile racist sexist nazi potus” — a pun on the nonsensical word “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” popularized by the 1964 children’s movie Mary Poppins. A photo of the “epic” sign was featured in a carousel of snaps taken by Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon at the New York City protest.

open image in gallery Cynthia Nixon attended the NYC Hands Off protest, where she took photos of some of her favorite signs ( Cynthia Nixon/Instagram )

Nixon also included a picture of a man holding a sign with the all-capped phrase: “TURD REICH NO!” Illustrations of Trump, Vance, and Musk were featured underneath.

open image in gallery ‘Hands Off NYC,’ Nixon captioned her Instagram post ( cynthianixon/Instagram )

Across the country, a trio in California posed with a sign declaring: “Abort unwanted presidencies.”

open image in gallery 'Abort unwanted presidencies,' read a sign at the Hands Off protest in California ( ArtCandee/X )

Another sign that made one X user “spit out [their] drink” was one that read: “We’re all the couch now.” At first glance, the sign might not make sense, but for those aware of the false rumors that circulated last summer claiming Vance had sex with a couch, you’ll likely understand the underlying message.

Orlando Weekly reporter McKenna Schueler covered a local rally where one woman proudly held a sign warning people to “know your parasites.” Below, two illustrations of a dog and deer tick were pictured, alongside a third image of Trump labeled: “Luna tick.”

open image in gallery A woman in Florida proudly holds a sign denouncing the acts of the Trump administration ( SheCarriesOn/X )

“Honk if you never drunk texted war plans” was also a popular quip seen on numerous signs. The message was in reference to the recent controversy in which a group of Trump advisers inadvertently added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat containing a detailed account of “war plans.”

An ex-couple, who had been married 30 years, teamed up at the Los Angeles event with signs proclaiming: “You know times are bad if you partner with your ex-husband/ex-wife to a protest.”

open image in gallery A divorced couple, who had been married for 30 years, share a laugh together during a 'Hands Off!' protest against the Trump administration in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

From Los Angeles to London, tens of thousands marched to advocate for civil rights, healthcare, democracy, workers’ rights and LGBTQ+ rights that have been under “assault” by the Trump administration and GOP Congress members, organizers said.

“What we witnessed today was nothing short of extraordinary. Across the country and around the world, people came together to say: we will not be silent while our rights, our futures, and our democracy are under attack,” Rahna Epting, executive director of advocacy group MoveOn, said in a statement.

“This peaceful movement is powered by everyday people — nurses, teachers, students, parents — who are rising up to protect what matters most. We are united, we are relentless, and we are just getting started.”