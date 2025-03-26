Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg revealed he was in a Safeway parking lot when he realized a group chat he was added to detailing strikes on Yemen was real.

Goldberg reported Monday that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz appeared to have added him to a group chat titled “Houthi PC small group” on the encrypted messaging app Signal. The thread also appeared to include top White House officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

At first, Goldberg wasn’t sure if the group chat was real. But soon enough, officials started sending the planned times of U.S. strikes on Yemen — and Goldberg realized they were lining up perfectly.

open image in gallery The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg appears on CNN to discuss where he was when he realized the Yemen war plans group chat was real ( CNN )

“I’m sitting in a Safeway parking lot, watching my phone and realizing, ‘Oh my God, this might be real,” Goldberg told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday. “I think Pete Hegseth just sent this group actual targeting information, actual sequencing of an attack.”

Goldberg went on to tell MSNBC’s Jen Psaki he was glad someone else wasn’t added to the group chat.

“It’s interesting because as I’m reading it at 11:44 a.m. on Saturday morning, the 15th, seeing that the Houthis are not going to know about this for another couple of hours, and I know about it,” Goldberg said on Inside with Jen Psaki.

“I’m thinking to myself, I mean, honestly, I’m thinking to myself, well, I’m glad that Mike Waltz didn’t invite a Houthi into the group or a Russian spy or an adversary of the United States,” he added.

open image in gallery The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg reports National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, pictured, added him to a group chat discussing future U.S. strikes on Yemen ( REUTERS )

Collins also asked Goldberg to respond to Hegseth’s claim that “nobody was texting war plans.” Hegseth’s remarks come after National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes already confirmed to The Atlantic that the group chat “appears to be an authentic message chain.”

“No, that’s a lie, he was texting war plans,” Goldberg said of Hegseth’s claim. “He was texting attack plans. When targets were going to be targeted, how they were going to be targeted, who was at the targets, when the next sequence of attacks was happening.”

open image in gallery Hegseth denied that he was ‘texting war plans’ even after National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes confirmed the group chat’s authenticity ( Getty Images )

President Donald Trump at first denied knowing about his national security adviser’s apparent error.

"I don't know anything about it,” Trump said Monday. “I'm not a big fan of The Atlantic. It's to me, it's a magazine that's going out of business. I think it's not much of a magazine, but I know nothing about it.”

The president went on to defend Waltz in an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, calling the incident “the only glitch in two months” and claiming “it turned out not to be a serious one."

"Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man," Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said officials are “looking into how Goldberg’s number was inadvertently added to the thread.”

“Thanks to the strong and decisive leadership of President Trump, and everyone in the group, the Houthi strikes were successful and effective,” she continued. “Terrorists were killed and that’s what matters most to President Trump.”

Both Democrats and Republicans are now calling for action in the wake of the leak.

Pete Buttigieg, who served as Transport Secretary under Joe Biden, called the leak “the highest level of f***up imaginable.”

Republican Representative Don Bacon told Axios: “None of this should have been sent on non-secure systems. Russia and China are surely monitoring his unclassified phone.”