Halle Bailey and DDG announce breakup less than one year after welcoming son

Halle Bailey and rapper DDG have announced their breakup.

On Thursday, October 3, the rapper – whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr – posted a statement on his Instagram Story, revealing that the pair are no longer together. The former couple welcomed their first child, son Halo, in late 2023.

“Dear friends and supporters, after much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement began. “The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared.”

The statement continued: “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.”

The two first sparked relationship rumors in January 2022 when they were seen together at an Usher concert. They went Instagram official in March that year, as DDG confirmed their relationship by posting a romantic birthday tribute to Bailey.

DDG clarified in the statement that both he and Bailey will be focusing on themselves, in addition to “our roles as co-parents.”

“As we navigate this transition we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement,” his statement ended. The Little Mermaid actor has not posted a statement of her own.

Bailey and the rapper announced the birth of their son back in January 2024, following months of pregnancy speculation. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son ... welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you️,” Bailey wrote on Instagram at the time.

The next day, DDG followed Bailey’s lead by opening up about becoming a first-time parent on his YouTube channel. “Me and Halle had a baby together. I wouldn’t choose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing,” he admitted.

Last April, the Color Purple star opened up about experiencing “severe” postpartum depression after the birth of her son in a video on Snapchat. In the clip, she acknowledged how she wanted to “speak a little” about her “postpartum journey” as a parent who’s still “trying to work” shortly after welcoming her child.

“I have severe, severe postpartum,” she said. “And I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad, and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out.”

Bailey went on to acknowledge that her boyfriend is the “most amazing” father to their baby and praised him for supporting her. While she also gushed over how happy her son makes her, she still confessed how being a mother has been challenging.

“And I couldn’t have asked for a better person to have a baby with because of how present he is and how much he wants to be in his life, and how supportive he is of me and my ventures,” she shared about her then-partner. “Everything about Halo is a miracle. He’s perfect, he’s beautiful. When I look at him, I cry because of how special he is. The only thing that’s been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body.”