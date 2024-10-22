How to get a Wendy’s ‘Boo Bag’ this Halloween season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wendy’s is frying up something special this Halloween with new spookier-than-ever Boo! Bag meals.

The American fast food franchise, known for its chillingly delicious Frosty, has relaunched the seasonal special ahead of October 31, encouraging customers to revel in the haunted spirit with a made-to-order meal.

According to the Wendy’s website, customers will receive a Dave’s Single (a quarter-pound cheeseburger), a small “Hot & Crispy Fry,” a small chocolate-flavored Frosty, a “glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure,” and a Boo! Book with their festive bag.

Inside each Boo! Bag is one Boo! Book, containing coupons for Jr. Frostys and a Wendy’s $1.99 kids meal with the purchase of any menu item. What’s more, Wendy’s said it will donate $0.90 to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a non-profit organization working to find permanent homes for foster children, with every $1 Boo! Book coupon purchase.

For those wanting to get their hands on a Boo! Book for themselves, or to give to others, the coupons can be purchased online.

Fans can get their hands on Boo! Bags at select Wendy’s locations from now “until supplies last” through November 3. Customers can also call their local Wendy’s ahead of time to ensure the Halloween-themed meal is being offered.

open image in gallery Boo! Bags and Frosty Frights meals are available now and come with Boo! Book coupons ( Wendy’s )

“Whether ordering a Boo! Bag for the adults or a Frosty Frights meal for the kids, visit your nearest Wendy’s to celebrate HalloWEENDY’s,” the fast food chain said on its website.

While Boo! Bags aren’t being sold exclusively to adults, Wendy’s also offers one option specifically for children. Back in September, the company first released its Frosty Frights kids meal to kick off the fall season, complete with either four-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger, or a cheeseburger with a Jr. “Hot & Crispy Fry,” or apple bites and a kids-sized drink.

Now, “kidults” can enjoy a full-size rendition with the Boo! Bag meal.

“Boo! Bags are perfect for ‘kidults’ who love a collectible toy or a parent looking for a delicious meal deal – and better yet, the frighteningly sweet Boo! Books make the ideal Halloween candy alternative, gift for a family member or friend, or as a little ‘treat’ for yourself this fall,” Wendy’s said.

On social media, many customers are already sharing their Boo! Bag scores, taking pleasure in the playful menu offering marketed for adults.

“H*** yeah! Managed to score one of each variant AND they both glow in the dark,” one customer wrote on X/Twitter.

“We got ours today and they’re awesome!” another user posted. “Still haven’t found the yellowish green ghost or the pink witch yet though, hoping to find those two to complete our set!”

Meanwhile, other fast food chains have already launched their Halloween-inspired meals. McDonald’s debuted new Boo Buckets on October 15, Burger King launched a Wednesday Addams purple Whopper, and Dunkin Donuts came out with a Munchkins bucket filled with sweet, festive treats.