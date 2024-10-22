McDonald’s reveals 2024 election endorsement plan after letting Trump work the fryer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

By its own admission, McDonald’s has become a central “fixture of conversation” in the 2024 presidential election.

Ever since Donald Trump began baselessly claiming Kamala Harris’s summer job at a McDonald’s while in college was “a lie,” the fast food chain has consistently been in the headlines.

The Trump campaign then kicked things up another gear by getting the former president to work the fryer at a Bucks County franchise in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Now, after that campaign stunt, the restaurant chain has clarified where it stands on endorsing presidential candidates.

“McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President,” the company told employees in a memo obtained by the Associated Press.

“We are not red or blue – we are golden,” the note clarified.

Employees were told that the owner of the franchise in Pennsylvania, Derek Giacomantonio, was informed about Trump’s desire to visit a branch in the state by local law enforcement, and that he was happy to comply.

“He was proud to highlight how he and his team serve their local community and make delicious food, like our World-Famous French Fries,” the company said. “Upon learning of the former President’s request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone.”

Trump works the fryer in a campaign stunt in Pennsylvania ( via REUTERS )

The company’s memo added: “As we’ve seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation this election cycle. While we’ve not sought this, it’s a testament to how much McDonald’s resonates with so many Americans.”

The majority of McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned and operated, giving franchise owners the freedom to invite political candidates to visit. However, they do have to abide by certain guidelines with the parent company.

Harris and running mate Tim Walz have also been invited to visit other McDonald’s franchises, AP reported.

The Independent has contacted the Harris campaign for comment.

Donald Trump works the McDonald’s drive-thru during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania ( Getty Images )

The campaign stop was Trump’s latest attempt at a personal jab at Harris, who he has repeatedly claimed “never worked” at the fast food chain.

On the campaign trail, Harris said that she worked at the restaurant one summer at Howard University between her freshman and sophomore years. The Trump campaign latched onto the story and ran with it.

“I’ve now worked 15 minutes more than Kamala,” Trump told reporters out of the drive-thru window on Sunday.

In a statement, McDonald’s gave a diplomatic response in a bid to stay out of the spat. “Though we are not a political brand, we’ve been proud to hear former President Trump’s love for McDonald’s and Vice President Harris’s fond memories working under the Arches,” the statement said.

“While we and our franchisees don’t have records for all positions dating back to the early ’80s, what makes ‘1 in 8’ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had.”