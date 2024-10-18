✕ Close Bill Clinton makes jab at Donald Trump’s age and rally dancing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump found himself confronted by a collection of friends and foes as he attended the Al Smith Memorial Dinner on Thursday, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Attorney General Letitia James among his enemies in attendance.

Accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, the Republican presidential nominee was roasted by host Jim Gaffigan before delivering the Catholic charity gala’s keynote speech, in which he derided election rival Kamala Harris, former president Barack Obama, and Schumer, and commiserated with city mayor Eric Adams on his recent indictment.

While Trump complained about Harris’s absence, the vice president did send in a short comedic video in lieu of appearing, featuring comic Molly Shannon.

Harris spent her evening rallying supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin, remarking: “When you listen to Donald Trump talk, it becomes increasingly clear, he has no idea what he’s talking about.”

She also declared that “the American people are exhausted with his gaslighting” and sent two MAGA activists out when they heckled her.

Meanwhile, Fox News host Bret Baier admitted to a mistake with a video clip during his interview with Harris this week — something that she was able to play to her advantage.

Both candidates will be in battleground Michigan on Friday.