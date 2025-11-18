From pop icon to wine mogul: Kylie Minogue’s mindful new era and the low-alcohol rosé she invented by accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Few artists understand reinvention like Kylie Minogue. After decades of chart-topping hits, fashion moments and cultural pivots, she’s now turning her focus to wine – but not in the familiar celebrity way of exclusivity and extravagance. With Kylie Minogue Wines, she’s quietly built a global presence that sells out, while leaning into something light, more inclusive and firmly on-trend.

More than four decades into a career that’s taken her from soap-star beginnings in Neighbours to chart royalty and global tours, Minogue shows no sign of slowing down. She’s just finished wrapping up her Tension world tour – her 16th studio album and latest creative reinvention – while continuing to expand her ventures offstage.

In an industry where celebrity drinks brands are dominated by male figures – from Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin to George Clooney’s Casamigos and David Beckham’s Haig Club – Kylie’s success in the wine world offers something different: female-led, accessible and credible. And a low-alcohol drink that tastes good too – the holy grail for wine-makers right now.

“It truly was one of those rare and serendipitous moments in winemaking,” the pop star tells me, describing the day “a cellar hand at the winery inadvertently topped up half a tank of our sparkling zero per cent with a full-strength still rosé. I imagine that was a ‘hope no one noticed’ moment!” But then they tasted it. “We were immediately struck by the potential of this happy accident. What began as an honest mistake became a moment of creative discovery.” After some fine-tuning, that “happy accident” evolved into the Petit Rosé – “a delicately effervescent, beautifully balanced 7 per cent ABV wine that now feels like it was destined to exist.”

The timing is canny. Britain is in the thick of a no- and low-alcohol rethink: moderation is moving from moralising to mainstream. The UK’s no/low category is growing faster than the wider alcohol market as a whole, up 47 per cent by volume from 2022 to 2023, with further strong growth forecast through 2028 as moderation becomes a habit rather than a January stunt. At the same time, more than a third of UK drinkers now choose low or no options at least occasionally, with regular consumption rising year on year – a quiet revolution driven by younger adults but increasingly accepted across the board.

Women, in particular, are leading that shift. According to the Drinkaware Monitor, 89 per cent of female drinkers report actively moderating their alcohol intake, compared with 85 per cent of men, and uptake of alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks among those aged 55 and over has almost doubled since 2018 – from around 21 to 39 per cent. A BMJ Public Health study found that women and older adults are significantly more likely to choose low- and no-alcohol options, particularly those who are relatively well off. Meanwhile, the Institute of Alcohol Studies reports that women in England drink an average of nine units per week, well below men, but are increasingly the ones driving the mindful drinking trend.

Against this backdrop, lighter or zero-alcohol alternatives are no longer niche; they’re part of a broader lifestyle shift. Kylie, 57, describes her approach plainly: “Mindful drinking is so important, so I make it about connection – to the moment, to the people you’re with, and to what’s in your glass. I enjoy all of our wines for different occasions, and I love that our portfolio now offers something for everyone and every mood.” The Petit Rosé joins her signature still rosé, bestselling prosecco rosé and 0 per cent sparkling rosé to form a collection that mirrors modern drinking habits. “It’s all about savouring those special moments and celebrating with joy.”

open image in gallery The pop icon with her 7 per cent Petit Rosé, a lighter, effervescent twist on her signature rosé that’s already topping UK sales ( Kylie Minogue Wines )

That idea of celebration with intention is a strong undercurrent in her messaging. “Whichever glass one raises can be a moment to celebrate,” she adds. “In fact, I believe the addition of low- and no- alcohol can absolutely add to the glamour and celebration, and that’s one of the reasons I felt so strongly about having them within the Kylie Minogue Wines range.”

But Kylie’s story isn’t just soft living and feel-good carving. Since launching in 2020, Kylie Minogue Wines has shifted millions of bottles and cracked global markets. “The response has been amazing,” she tells me. “To have sold over 23 million bottles since our launch in 2020 is truly extraordinary, and I’m deeply grateful.” Unlike other celebrity-backed brands that might simply stick their name on a bottle, Kylie insists she’s involved in every aspect of the winemaking: “From concept to tasting to the final blend. The creative process of bringing a wine to life is something I adore; it’s both sensory and emotional, and I love being part of that journey from start to finish.”

Her portfolio now spans sparkling, still and alcohol-free wines, covering every drinking occasion and budget. The Signature Rosé remains her flagship, while the Côtes de Provence Rosé brings a touch of the Riviera to supermarket shelves. The Prosecco Rosé DOC and Prosecco Brut DOC cater to the celebratory crowd, while the 0% Sparkling Rosé and 0% Sparkling Blanc (around £7) tap into the booming mindful-drinking market. Most of the range sits around the £10 mark, making it one of the most affordable and widely available celebrity wine collections on the market. At the top of the list is the Limited Edition Côtes de Provence Rosé, released to mark the brand’s fifth anniversary earlier this year, while the newest addition, the 7% Petit Rosé (£8), has already become the UK’s best-selling lighter-alcohol wine.

She spotted a gap for lighter-strength wine. “From the very beginning, inclusivity has been at the heart of Kylie Minogue Wines. I wanted to create a portfolio that celebrates every kind of wine lover and every kind of occasion – without compromise on quality. The Petit Rosé offers a beautiful lighter alternative for those moments when you want something elegant, refreshing and refined, yet a little gentler in strength.”

The mood here isn’t zero-fun; it’s elegant, lively and considered. “The Petit Rosé has such a delicate freshness – it’s lightly sparkling and beautifully balanced. Off duty, I love to pair it with some manchego cheese or if it’s with a meal, some grilled white fish with a fresh herb salad.”

And the ritual side matters. During her Tension world tour earlier this year, she travelled with a Kylie Minogue Wines backstage bar – “it became this wonderful space where friends from all over the world could hang out pre- and post-show,” she says. “Away from work, I just adore being with family and they love the range as much as I do, so there’s always something for everyone.”

There’s no denying that the celebrity-label category is crowded: star-powered bottles lining shelves, premium-priced and often limited in reach. But Kylie’s offering points to a new playing field – one where format (0 per cent and 7 per cent alongside full-strength), price point and approachable style all speak to the modern drinker’s mindset.

“It feels very ‘now’ to be embracing a lighter style of wine,” she tells me.

This isn’t about abstaining, or about compensating; it’s about refining. In a world where how we drink is changing, Kylie’s made her move. The mindful drinking movement is having its moment and Kylie Minogue has always known how tap into a mood. Her Petit Rosé proves that celebration doesn’t need to be loud to be luminous – a glass that reminds you why, after all these years, you still can’t get her out of your head.