The real reason Gen Z have stopped being ‘sober curious’

Hold the kombucha and pour me a pint! It seems that Gen Z are actually drinking alcohol, and I’m not surprised one bit. I wish I’d made a note of the number of wine tastings, seminars, meetings and dinners where the seemingly existential crisis of Gen Z not drinking was discussed. Not to mention the thousands of entries on a brief Google search to see how much it’s been written about. It was going to be the death knell of the wine industry. But I never really believed it was going to stay that way. People change, after all. And, it seems I was right.

New data released by IWSR shows that the situation is altogether far more nuanced. I mean, aren’t most things in life? It seems the “sober curious” generation have become curious about booze.

IWSR’s Bevtrac findings show a marked increase in “alcohol participation levels” compared with two years ago. In research carried out in the top 15 markets (including the UK, North America and Australia) in April 2023, 66 per cent of Gen Z consumers said they had consumed alcohol in the past six months, this figure rose to 73 per cent in March 2025.

And interestingly, the trend is especially strong in some key global markets, including the UK, where participation increased from 66 per cent to 76 per cent, Australia, where there was a staggering leap from 61 per cent to 83 per cent, and the US, with a huge bump from 46 per cent to 70 per cent.

As Richard Halstead, COO of consumer insights at IWSR, says: “There is evidence that the propensity to go out and spend more is recovering among this group – challenging the received wisdom that this generation is ‘abandoning’ alcohol.”

Issues such as consumer confidence around inflation has had a huge cross-generational impact when it comes to purchasing, with the cost of living crisis having been brutal for many. But Gen Z have especially suffered, maturing in a period where they’re met with soaring costs and stagnant salaries, not to mention the global pandemic and the impact it had on hospitality and real-life socialising.

Further research published by Rabobank in April supports this notion, with data showing that Gen Z’s drinking is actually on par with previous generations. And that in the US, the proportion that each generation spends of their after-tax income on alcohol is exactly the same – boomer, millennial and Gen Z’er alike.

The headlines were misleading. We were being told that it’s a generation obsessed with “wellness”, but it turns out they’re just skint!

And my God, we have all been there (I mean, I still mostly am, aren’t you?). It’s just that when I was starting out on an incredibly meagre salary, I was propping it up with a hefty overdraft and a plethora of credit cards. Banks were falling over themselves to give people like me credit cards and overdrafts without any checks as to whether you could actually afford them. My Egg card was well and truly funding my millennial avo and egg habit to the max. Want to go shopping? Get a store card. Want to go out for a drink? Put it on your credit card.

I was a fully signed up card-carrying millennial who definitely drank above the recommended weekly allowance. Boozy Thursdays spread effortlessly into Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. I was the queen of knowing a little late-night drinking den that was still serving in the early hours of the morning.

But I’m delighted that most of my Gen Z friends appear to be far more sensible and financially astute. Believe me, I learn a lot from them. And I’m thankful that personal finance isn’t so readily available; it crippled me for many years.

And looking at this situation from someone who makes a living from tasting and talking about drinks, with a heavy leaning on wine, I think the alcohol industry should be pleased with this emerging picture.

The days of excessive underage drinking are hopefully dwindling and people are being more cautious with the amount they drink. Both of these are excellent outcomes. And there’s a genuine interest in premium products too. Drinking less, but better, has never been an easier or cooler thing to do.

Nothing stays the same forever. And the wine industry for the most part reflects this, showing a keen and energetic desire to welcome new consumers. In many ways, I feel nothing but excitement about these latest figures. It’s one of my greatest pleasures to help people find the wine that sparks their love of this wondrous product that has endured for thousands of years. Wine and the world that surrounds it really is a beautiful thing, so here’s to the latest generation of wine lovers, I can’t wait to share a glass with you.

Rosamund Hall (DipWSET) is The Independent’s wine columnist and a freelance writer and presenter. She specialises in wine and spirits as well as travel and lifestyle