Is it just me or does elderflower cordial need to be banished to the back of the cupboard, never to be seen again?

For too long, this early summer floral bloom has blandly dominated non-alcoholic party-pours across the length and breadth of the country. And while I’m partial to a Shloer (so many happy memories at my wonderful nan’s house), it’s not my immediate choice if I’m not feeling like a glass of wine.

But there’s something invigorating happening in the world of “no and lo” drinks, and as someone who not only loves wine (and whisky and gin too), I’m feeling excited. All the data indicates that this booming category is hitting its stride.

Britain has swiftly emerged as one of the most dynamic places for no- and low-alcohol drinks. Data released by market intelligence agency Mintel shows that the no- and low-alcohol drinks market was worth £380m at the end of 2024, and is estimated to grow to as much as £800m by 2028, according to projections released by IWSR.

It’s fair to say I’m curious about all drinks of all descriptions, so my interest was really piqued after attending a recent tasting that focused solely on no- and low-alcohol drinks. The atmosphere was buzzing. But the best part? It wasn’t about virtue signalling or embracing “wellness” (which feels like yet another way to instil guilt and make us part with our money).

open image in gallery Rosamund Hall with some of her favourite low and no-alcohol drinks ( Rosamund Hall )

Instead, it embraced greater fluidity in how people consume drinks. It seems we’re all seeking balance and moderation, and revelling in the pleasure that comes from having access to a diverse array of drinks, whether they contain alcohol or not. It’s so refreshing.

I feel like the real excitement lies in those products that aren’t trying to be a substitute for wine, but are a delicious drink in their own right. I’m particularly drawn to those that have an apple cider vinegar (ACV) or tea base. The complexity of the fermentation process and the underlying acidity create a product which seems to have greater structure and overall appeal, and they tend to hold other aromatics and flavourings well too.

Unfortunately, I still find that many of the alcohol free wines that I taste are lacking and don’t inspire me to want to drink them – they invariably feel unbalanced, flabby and highly manipulated. It’s an intensive process to make them, and it all feels a bit unnecessary when there are so many decent alternative non-alcoholic options available now.

Instead of trying to fill the void of wine, it’s about finding options that are genuinely delicious and aren’t pretending to be something they’re not.

open image in gallery From Jukes to French Bloom, these first picks prove alcohol-free can still feel like a celebration ( Rosamund Hall )

Believe by Jukes

Jukes Cordialities, £42 (four bottles, equivalent to £10.50 each), 750ml, 0.0% ABV

I suggest you always have a bottle of this knocking about in your fridge. It’s a glassful of racy lemon, and something akin to walking along a windswept coastline with great saline freshness. Its sparkling lift is invigorating, and a world away from insipid sugary drinks – it feels seriously grown up and a great, affordable alternative to cava or cremant.

Le Blanc French Bloom

Fortnum’s, £32.50, 750ml, available in Waitrose late October, 0.0% ABV

Having said I don’t really enjoy alcohol-free wines, this one recently made me do a double-take. Made by Rodolphe and Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger (yes, of that Champagne family, though it’s not made by the Champagne house), it really does offer a sense of refinement and elegance that all feels rather special – and at its price, it needs to. Made from a base of de-alcoholised Chardonnay grapes, this sparkling number is brimming with fresh citrus, Granny Smith apples, a touch of sweet vanilla and apricot. They suggest serving it in a large wine glass over ice to prolong the pleasure of the experience.

Bolle Blanc de Blancs

Amazon, £24.95, 750ml, <0.5% ABV

Another stand-in for sparkling wine that is super-classy in both looks and flavour profile. With a fruit bowl bursting with orchard fruits and twists of mouth-watering lemon zest, this is a chic pour for those looking for an alternative that has some real weight and texture.

Sprigster, Garden Brut

Sprigster, £15, 750ml, 0.0% ABV

This is the epitome of walking through the English countryside. It’s so utterly refreshing with notes of fresh rhubarb and green plums with a warming ginger twist. It’s beautifully dry with real depth to it, and it looks smart too.

open image in gallery Herbal, bitter, sparkling and sharp – the middle lineup shows just how diverse the ‘no and lo’ scene has become ( Rosamund Hall )

Bitterlekker

The Newt, £10 (6 x 10cl bottles), 0.0% ABV

A distinctly South African drink that combines warming honeybush tea with bitter orange zest, blood orange and quinine in a zingy, slightly herbal aperitif. Serve in a large glass with a wedge of grapefruit over ice, or add a splash of sparkling wine to those who fancy something a little stronger.

Everleaf Marine

Amazon, £22, 50cl, 0.0% ABV

I feel like a lot of non-alcoholic spirits are a little bit too “emperor’s new clothes”, but not this aperitif. Made from a combination of 16 sourced botanicals including bergamot, kelp and sea buckthorn, it’s a briny, invigorating alternative to a G&T.

Botivo

Waitrose, £27.50, 0.0% ABV

A steadfast favourite for me as this feels so smart and tastes fantastic. If you’ve not tried it, I suggest you do. It’s a barrage of bitter-sweet citrus orange joy, the lifted bitterness of wormwood and rosemary wrapped in the comforting warmth of a touch of honey. A little goes a long way with this drink. Best served simply with ice, slice and a good glug of soda.

Mother Root

Ocado, £27.95, 0.0% ABV

Another of my ACV favourites, this is a wonderfully refreshing drink to have ready to go. You don’t need to serve a lot to get the full impact of flavour, so a bottle goes a long way. The key is to shake the bottle at least eight times before serving to release the vibrant ginger-kick. Simply serve long with soda water over ice.

Jukes 6, The Sparkling Red

Jukes Cordialities, £20 (pack of four 250ml cans), 0.0% ABV

This feels like a wondrous autumn tipple. Made using an apple cider vinegar base, it feels abundant in blackberries, blackcurrants and soft plums, but is definitely not too sweet. There’s a real depth of flavour that feels so grown up – it’s understandable that this is a sommelier favourite.

open image in gallery From stout to spritz, Hall’s final sips confirm there’s life beyond elderflower yet ( Rosamund Hall )

INTUNE Grapefruit and Mint CBD Soda

Ocado, £4.50 until 4/11/25, (4 pack, usual RRP £6.25)

This is like a paloma without the punch. The addition of hops gives it a classy bitter note alongside the refreshing lift of grapefruit and mint. Serve over ice with a slice and a large sprig of mint, and hope that mental clarity awaits you.

Future Chateau Sauvignon Blanc Vermentino

Future Chateau, £19.99, 750ml, 5% ABV

Okay, so it’s not technically low or no, but it's fairly low in alcohol… and I’m really interested in this project. Future Chateau has managed to capture the essence of wine without the higher alcohol levels and is an enjoyable mid-way offering for more “sessionable” drinks. It’s super bright, fresh and uplifting with a zesty citrus kick. A delightfully easy glass.

Pavari 17

Amazon, £19.99, 700ml, 0.0% ABV

I know that enjoying no-alcohol drinks shouldn’t be about finding a replacement for their alcoholic counterpart, but this really is a great alternative to Aperol. Mix with soda and slices of fresh orange, or even add a dash of prosecco if you want to lower the alcohol in your usual spritz of choice.

Mash Gang Lesser Evil

Mash Gang, £3.50, 440ml, <0.5% ABV

I am rather partial to a stout, and this is a super-classy no-alcohol alternative to a certain Irish brand, but dare I say it, with heaps more flavour. It feels opulent and decadent, like devouring a slice of black forest gateau with a gorgeous fresh, sour cherry finish.