From Bear Grylls to Celia Imrie: Who is in the Royal Box on Wimbledon day four?

Wimbledon 2025 day four is underway and the royal box is already packed with a star-studded guest list made up of TV presenters, actors and sports stars.

Day four of the world-famous tennis tournament features a packed schedule with a raft of British players in action, including Jack Draper and Dan Evans, the latter taking on Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

Yesterday, Emma Raducanu headlined a brilliant day for British tennis at Wimbledon that also saw wins for Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie.

Beyond the tennis, there have been plenty of famous faces for fans to spot, with the likes of Dave Grohl, Olivia Rodrigo and John Cena showing up on day three. The opening day at SW19 saw England football icons Sir David Beckham and Gareth Southgate rub shoulders with actors Eddie Redmayne and Jason Isaacs.

Perhaps the biggest draw on day four is Bear Grylls, the infamous adventurer and TV presenter.

The royal box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.

Which celebrities are in the Royal Box at Wimbledon day four?

Bear Grylls and wife Shara Grylls

open image in gallery Bear Grylls sits in the stands next to Elizabeth Sharkey, wife of Feargal ( Getty )

Bear Grylls, the adventurer, television presenter, and former SAS trooper, attended day four with his wife Shara. The OBE holder is also known for his charity work, which helps support young people.

Rory Kinnear and mother Carmel Kinnear

open image in gallery Rory Kinnear watches from the stands ( PA )

The 47-year-old English actor, best known for his portrayal of Bill Tanner in the James Bond films, is in the stands with his mother, Carmel Kinnear, who was married to the late Roy Kinnear and played Brenda Boyle in the soap opera EastEnders.

Feargal Sharkey and wife Elizabeth Sharkey

open image in gallery Singer and environmentalist Feargal Sharkey smiles at his wife Elizabeth ( Getty )

Feargal Sharkey, the environmentalist and former lead singer of The Undertones, renowned for their top track “Teenage Kicks”, watched from the stands with his wife, Elizabeth.

Celia Imrie

open image in gallery Actress Celia Imrie sits in front of the Sharkeys ( Getty )

The British actress Celia Imrie, best known for her roles in the Bridget Jones and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel series, also made an appearance in the royal box today. Imrie is part of the cast of the upcoming BBC series Celebrity Traitors, which is scheduled to air in Autumn 2025.

Deborah Meaden and husband Paul Farmer

open image in gallery Deborah Meaden sits next to singer Feargal Sharkey at the tournament ( PA )

Businesswoman Deborah Meaden, who appeared on the BBC Dragons’ Den and ran a multimillion-pound family holiday company, watched from the royal box alongside her husband, Paul Farmer.