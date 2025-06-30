Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon has opened its gates and the Royal Box is already brimming with a starry guest list made up of sports stars, actors and presenters.

Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz are highlights of the opening day at the All England Club, which will see the hottest ever start to the tournament, with temperatures of 35C.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like when Zendaya channelled her character Tashi Duncan in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers in a chic Ralph Lauren blazer.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2025 via our liveblog

Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch, London mayor, Sadiq Khan, and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, alongside her sister, Pippa.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.

Find out all of the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, below:

Sir Gareth Southgate and James Worrall

The 54-year-old former England manager is in the stands with his advisor James Worrall; The founder and chairman of conference company Leaders in Sport.

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe

open image in gallery Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne at Wimbledon in 2018 ( Getty )

Actor Eddie Redmayne, known for his roles in The Theory of Everything and The Danish Girl, will be watching from the Royal Box today alongside his wife Hannah.

Sir David Beckham and his mother Sandra

open image in gallery David Beckham and his mother Sandra at Wimbledon in 2024 ( Getty )

The former England footballer is known for bringing along his mother, Sandra, to the tennis championships each year.

Jason Isaacs and Ol Parker

White Lotus star Jason Isaacs is in the stands with director and screenwriter Ol Parker, whose credits include The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Richard Osman and wife Ingrid

Pointless presenter and Thursday Murder Club author Richard Osman will be watching from the Royal Box alongside his wife Ingrid.

Stuart Broad and Mollie King

open image in gallery Stuart Broad and Mollie King at Wimbledon in 2024 ( Getty )

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad is in the stands with his wife and pop star Mollie King, known for her hits “Ego” and “Up” with girl group The Saturdays.

Ronan Keating and wife Storm

Boyzone popstar and former Magic Radio Breakfast show host Ronan Keating is at the tennis championships with his wife and Australian television producer, Storm.