Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie and Paloma Faith among Celebrity Traitors contestants

Actor and broadcaster Sir Stephen Fry, Olympian Tom Daley, singer Charlotte Church and TV presenter Kate Garraway are among the names confirmed for the celebrity edition of popular BBC show The Traitors.

The charity spin-off sees 19 celebrities, who also include acclaimed actress Celia Imrie, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns, gather in the Scottish Highlands for the “ultimate game of deceit and betrayal”.

Other stars joining the group at Ardross Castle are former England rugby player and podcaster Joe Marler, presenter Jonathan Ross, broadcaster Clare Balding and singer Paloma Faith.

Hosted by Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman, the nine-part celebrity version will give contestants the chance to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Winkleman said: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes.

“I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks, but that would be a lie.”

The game show follows contestants as they try to detect the traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win cash towards the prize pot.

If at the end of the series a traitor is among the finalists, the faithfuls lose out on the money and the traitor takes the full cash prize home.

EastEnders star Tameka Empson, Bafta award-winning film-maker and historian David Olusoga, and comedians Nick Mohammed and Joe Wilkinson are also part of the line-up.

Another cast member is influencer Niko Omilana, who has more than seven million subscribers on YouTube and millions more followers across other platforms.

He is best known for his prank-style videos, which include sneaking into the KSI v Logan Paul boxing rematch and attempting to get in the ring. In 2021 he got nearly 50,000 votes in the London mayoral election, coming fifth and being the top independent candidate.

Scottish actor and Shetland star Mark Bonnar, Irish actress and The Midnight Club’s Ruth Codd, and comedian and TV star Lucy Beaumont complete the line-up.

The Traitors debuted in 2022 and has since picked up a Bafta TV Award for Best Reality & Constructed Factual programme as well as a Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Best Entertainment Programme.

The third and most recent series of The Traitors saw project manager Jake Brown and former soldier Leanne Quigley share the prize pot of £94,600.

– Celebrity Traitors will air on BBC One and iPlayer this autumn.