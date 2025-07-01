Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon 2025 is underway and the royal box is already brimming with a starry guest list made up of sports stars, actors and presenters.

Defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova kicks off play on Centre Court on the second day of the All England Club.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders.

Meanwhile, British No 1 Jack Draper begins his shot at Wimbledon glory against Sebastian Baez this afternoon. Defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, with World No 1 Jannik Sinner another favourite alongside Draper in the men’s draw.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like when Zendaya channelled her character Tashi Duncan in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers in a chic Ralph Lauren blazer.

Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch, London mayor, Sadiq Khan, and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, alongside her sister, Pippa.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.

Find out all of the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, below:

Cate Blanchett and mother June

The 56-year-old Oscar winner, who scooped Academy Awards for performances in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, is in the stands with her mother June.

Russell Crowe and partner Britney Theriot

open image in gallery Russell Crowe at Wimbledon in 2009 ( Getty Images )

Actor Russell Crowe, known for his roles in Les Miserables, Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, watched from the Royal Box today alongside his partner Britney Theriot.

Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona

open image in gallery Rebel Wilson at Wimbledon in 2024 ( Getty Images for AELTC )

The Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona, who she married in 2024, attended the second day of the Championships.

Sarah Lancashire and husband Peter Salmon

British actor Sarah Lancashire, known for her role in the BBC’s Happy Valley is in the stands with her TV producer husband Peter Salmon.

Judy Murray and Belinda Moore

open image in gallery Judy Murray at Wimbledon in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Judy Murray, tennis coach and mother of the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, attended the second day of Wimbledon with the CEO of Premiership Women's Rugby, Belinda Moore.

Alexander Armstrong and son Rex

open image in gallery Alexander Armstrong at Wimbledon in 2024 ( Getty Images )

BBC game show Pointless and Classic FM presenter Alexander Armstrong is in the stand with his 18-year-old son, Rex.

Justin Rose and wife Kate

open image in gallery Justin Rose at Wimbledon in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Professional golfer Justin Rose, who won the US Open in 2013, attended the second day of the Championships with his wife Kate.

Sir Bill Beaumont and wife Hilary

Former captain of the England Rugby union team Bill Beaumont watched at centre court alongside wife Hilary.

Julia Donaldson and daughter-in-law Christine

Writer and former Children’s Laureate Julia Donaldson, known for her books The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom was in the stands with her daughter-in-law Christine.

Lady Rose Gilman

Lady Rose Gilman, who is Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester's daughter, watched the action from the Royal Box on Wimbledon day two.