From Cate Blanchett to Russell Crowe: Who is in the Royal Box on Wimbledon day two?
Actors, sports stars and presenters will be rubbing shoulders in the Royal Box
Wimbledon 2025 is underway and the royal box is already brimming with a starry guest list made up of sports stars, actors and presenters.
Defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova kicks off play on Centre Court on the second day of the All England Club.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders.
Meanwhile, British No 1 Jack Draper begins his shot at Wimbledon glory against Sebastian Baez this afternoon. Defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, with World No 1 Jannik Sinner another favourite alongside Draper in the men’s draw.
Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like when Zendaya channelled her character Tashi Duncan in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers in a chic Ralph Lauren blazer.
Keep up with Wimbledon 2025 via our liveblog
Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch, London mayor, Sadiq Khan, and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, alongside her sister, Pippa.
The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.
Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.
Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.
Find out all of the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, below:
Cate Blanchett and mother June
The 56-year-old Oscar winner, who scooped Academy Awards for performances in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, is in the stands with her mother June.
Russell Crowe and partner Britney Theriot
Actor Russell Crowe, known for his roles in Les Miserables, Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, watched from the Royal Box today alongside his partner Britney Theriot.
Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona
The Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona, who she married in 2024, attended the second day of the Championships.
Sarah Lancashire and husband Peter Salmon
British actor Sarah Lancashire, known for her role in the BBC’s Happy Valley is in the stands with her TV producer husband Peter Salmon.
Judy Murray and Belinda Moore
Judy Murray, tennis coach and mother of the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, attended the second day of Wimbledon with the CEO of Premiership Women's Rugby, Belinda Moore.
Alexander Armstrong and son Rex
BBC game show Pointless and Classic FM presenter Alexander Armstrong is in the stand with his 18-year-old son, Rex.
Justin Rose and wife Kate
Professional golfer Justin Rose, who won the US Open in 2013, attended the second day of the Championships with his wife Kate.
Sir Bill Beaumont and wife Hilary
Former captain of the England Rugby union team Bill Beaumont watched at centre court alongside wife Hilary.
Julia Donaldson and daughter-in-law Christine
Writer and former Children’s Laureate Julia Donaldson, known for her books The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom was in the stands with her daughter-in-law Christine.
Lady Rose Gilman
Lady Rose Gilman, who is Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester's daughter, watched the action from the Royal Box on Wimbledon day two.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments