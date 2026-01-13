Influencer known as ‘Sunshine’ dies after undergoing surgery, family says
Esther Thomas had over 600,000 social media followers across her platforms
TikTok creator Esther Thomas, known on the platform as “Sunshine,” has suddenly died.
Thomas’s family announced on social media that the Nigerian influencer died January 9 after undergoing surgery for uterine fibroids.
“We the family of Esther Thomas (A.K.A. Sunshine) with pain in our heart we regret to announce sudden demise of our beloved sister and daughter,” the family wrote in a post shared Saturday.
The statement said that Thomas “suddenly passed away” after the surgery.
“We are trying to put things in place so we could put her to rest,” the family said.
Thomas had over 600,000 followers across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, where she often posted comedy skits with other content creators.
After the news of her death was made public, Thomas’ friend and frequent collaborator Chidera Madu shared a video explaining that the influencer began to have stomach pain around December 28 and was rushed to the hospital after it became worse January 1.
Thomas underwent a series of scans before doctors determined that her fibroids had grown. Uterine fibroids, which are more common in Black women, are noncancerous growths in the uterus that can cause pelvic pain and heavy bleeding.
Doctors recommended that Thomas undergo a surgery to remove the fibroid in order to relieve her pain, Madu said. He said the doctors reported the operation was successful, but there were complications that led to her death.
Tributes to the social media star poured in under her last posts, with one friend writing: “Never in my wildest dream did I even think of typing (RIP) to my closest friend let alone on my birthday of all day, that sunshine my friend cannot sing happy birthday song to me today as usual. My whole day shattered waking up to such news on my day after telling me on Thursday she was getting better when I called, the first time I felt this way was when I lost my mom.”
Another wrote, “Was actually hoping the news was fake. i cant even explain how i feel rn but tbvh this one really touch me. you were such a nice, dedicated and very hardworking person, my deepest condolences to your family during this period and may you find rest and peace in the bosom of the lord my dear sunshine.”
“I am still trying to process this…. I still can’t believe it,” another fan wrote.
