Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the Home Office’s new ‘Secure Borders’ TikTok account has been ridiculed

Shabana Mahmood hits out at Tommy Robinson's backing of Labour's migration policy
  • The Home Office has launched a new TikTok account, 'SecureBordersUK', showcasing immigration enforcement officers raiding homes and businesses to arrest individuals suspected of being in the UK illegally.
  • The account's video highlights statistics such as nearly 50,000 people returned or deported since July 2024, and significant increases in illegal working arrests and raids.
  • Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp dismissed the TikTok strategy as a 'pathetic gimmick' that will not deter illegal immigration, suggesting leaving the ECHR for more effective deportations.
  • New figures released concurrently show a substantial surge in enforcement actions against illegal working, with visits to businesses and arrests reaching record highs in 2025.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated a commitment to intensifying enforcement activity to tackle illegal working and restore border control, supported by increased funding and new measures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in