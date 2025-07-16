Lupita Nyong’o says she’s been ‘suffering in silence’ with uterine fibroids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black Panther and Us star Lupita Nyong’o has opened up about suffering from uterine fibroids.

The actor, 42, shared her experience of the painful health condition in honour of Fibroid Awareness Month.

Uterine fibroids, per the NHS, “are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb”.

The growths vary in size, and consist of muscle and fibrous tissue.

In an Instagram post, shared on Tuesday (15 July), Nyong’o explained how she discovered she had uterine fibroids in 2014, the same year she won her Oscar for 12 Years a Slave.

The star told fans she had surgery to remove 30 fibroids but was told by doctors: “It’s only a matter of time until they grow again.”

Nyong’o noted that while some people with fibroids experience no symptoms at all, others are faced with “debilitating side effects” including “heavy menstrual bleeding and anaemia, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and complications with pregnancy”.

She added that “eight out of 10 Black women” and “seven out of 10 white women” experiencing fibroids at some point in their lifetime.

Lupita N’Yongo ( AFP via Getty Images )

Despite how common the condition is, Nyong’o said society doesn’t speak enough about it, or women’s reproductive health more generally.

“When we reach puberty, we’re taught that periods mean pain, and that pain is simply part of being a woman,” she wrote. “I started talking about my experience privately, and I realised so many women are going through this. We’re struggling alone with something that affects most of us. No more suffering in silence!”

Nyong’o argued that it is vital that we “stop treating this massive issue like a series of unfortunate coincidences” and “reject the normalisation of female pain”.

“I envision a future with early education for teenagers, better screening protocols, robust preventative research, and less invasive treatments for uterine fibroids,” she wrote. “Let’s study women’s health and prioritise this chronic condition that has never been comprehensively examined.”

Nyong’o explained that she has joined a collection of Democratic congresswomen and senators to introduce “a package of uterine fibroid congressional bills” that would “expand research funding, increase early detection and interventions for uterine fibroids, study the causes of uterine cancer, and increase public awareness”.

She has also partnered with the Foundation for Women’s Health to create the FWH x Lupita Nyong’o Uterine Fibroid Research Grant. Her donation will allow the foundation to “seek research proposals to develop minimally invasive or non-invasive treatments for uterine fibroids to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life for the 15 million patients suffering from this chronic condition in the US alone.”

Nyong’o can next be seen alongside Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan’s action fantasy The Odyssey, which is set for release in 2026.