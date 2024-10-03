Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Eminem has revealed his daughter Hailie Jade Scott is expecting her first child.

In a new music video for his song “Temporary,” the 51-year-old rapper included footage of him walking his daughter, 28, down the aisle, as well as the emotional moment she told him she was pregnant. She surprised him with the good news by gifting her father a Detroit Lions jersey, which read “Grandpa” on the back, and an ultrasound photo of her future child.

The clip captured Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - in shock at the ultrasound image, processing the news as his daughter giggled by his side.

This will be not only the 15-time Grammy winner’s first grandchild, but it’s also the first child for Hailie and her husband Evan McClintock, who were married in May. The pair had been happily dating since 2016 and were engaged by February 2023. She revealed on Instagram that McClintock had popped the question, posting a picture of him down on one knee with the caption: “Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

Eminem's daughter surprised him with the news that she's expecting her first child by gifting him a Detroit Lions jersey saying 'Grandpa' on the back

According to TMZ, Scott and McClintock tied the knot in a “modestly sized” ceremony held at the Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan, where close friends and family were present to watch them say I do. It was a star-studded affair with frequent Eminem collaborators, including Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Jimmy Iovine.

“Waking up a wife this week,” Hailie captioned a post that featured images from the celebration. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs and smiles were had, and so much love was felt.

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family and friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband and wife,” she said.

The 28-year-old Just A Little Shady podcast host met McClintock while studying at Michigan State University in 2016, where she majored in psychology. While Scott balances her podcasting duties with influencing, her new husband works as an enterprise growth executive.

Over the years, Scott has been the subject of many of the record-breaking rapper’s songs, often referenced over two dozen times in his lyrics. The musician’s first-born is also the subject of one of his largest tattoos, a picture of her face as a child on his upper arm.

Eminem welcomed his daughter with his ex-wife, Kimberly Anne Scott, in 1995. The former couple, who met in high school, were married once in 1999 and divorced in 2001. They remarried in January 2006, though he filed for divorce in April that year.