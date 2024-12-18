Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eamonn Holmes has shown his support for Ruth Langsford after her mother was taken to hospital.

The presenter, 65, who recently opened up about his “tough year” of divorce and a series of health issues, announced his separation from Langsford in May following 14 years of marriage.

At the time, a spokesperson revealed the former This Morning hosts “are in the process of divorcing” due to work commitments pulling them in different directions.

The former This Morning co-hosts are said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”, with Holmes offering a supportive gesture to Langsford after her 93-year-old mum’s hospitalisation.

Writing on Instagram, Langsford said: “No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas….she’s had a fall and fractured her pelvis!

The Loose Women star continued: “She’s ok…ish, no surgery required thank goodness but she needs rest and time to heal now.She’s in hospital at the moment but I’m hoping to get her home soon.

“This time last year she fell and broke her hip but recovered well…she’s a very strong woman so I’m sure she’ll recover from this too.Put’s life and what’s important into perspective eh? Happy Christmas!”

Langsford had plenty of celebrity wellwishers, including Amanda Holden and Nadia Sawalha, who wrote: “Awww Ruth ..wishing you all well xxx.”

The presenter later shared an update to Instagram, which Holmes liked. “Hospital visit…thank you all so much for your lovely messages and well wishes for my darling Mum,” she wrote.

“She’ll be in hospital for a bit longer yet, but she’s in pretty good spirits considering an dI hope she’ll be home for Christmas.”

Langsford’s Loose Women co-star Saira Khan commented: “My darling Ruth – sending you all my love and praying your lovely mum is back home for Christmas x.’

Holmes sending Langsford an Instagram like comes after it was announced the GB News presenter has a new girlfriend, Katie Alexander.

The host has three children with his first wife, Gabrielle, whom he married in 1985. Their relationship ended in 1994. He began dating Langsford two years later, but the pair kept their romance a secret out of respect for Gabrielle.

After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

Over the years, the couple have hosted a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2019.

They also presented Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).