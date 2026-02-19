Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dunkin’ Donuts is looking to keep customers — specifically iced coffee drinkers — warm during the last leg of winter with a limited-edition offering.

The beloved coffee chain is giving away a new pink mitten Friday, perfect for holding any ice drink on a long winter day. The left-handed mitten features the signature Dunkin’ logo and a black strap, used to give the accessory a tighter or looser fit.

Customers can score the mitten Friday at 10 a.m. in stores, with the purchase of any iced beverage, while supplies last.

Dunkin's latest winter accessory comes days after it dropped its line of limited-edition winter merch, available on DunkinRunsOnMerch.com. Fans can purchase the Dunkin’ “First Run” Ski Suit for $150, available in a bold pink or white, featuring pink, red, and white stripes.

The line also features a pair of ski goggles, sold by Xevo Optics for $290. The goggles have a black, orange or pink strap featuring the Dunkin’ logo.

open image in gallery Dunkin’ customers can get the mitten February 20 with the purchase of an iced drink ( Dunkin' Donuts )

open image in gallery Customers can try to score the left-handed mitten in stores with the purchase of an iced coffee ( Dunkin' Donuts )

Dunkin’ also has a “First Run of the Day” illustrated collection, with art by Paige Spearin that captures a day on the ski slopes, including drinking cups of hot coffee near a mountain. The illustration is featured on Dunkin’s crewneck, candles, shirt, coasters, hats, and cards, with prices ranging from $12 to $50.

Along with merch and giveaways, Dunkin’ has made many moves to expand its business in 2026. In January, the brand gave Starbucks a run for its money by adding protein drinks to the menu, months after its rival chain made the same move.

The addition of Dunkin’s Protein Milk provides “a simple way to add protein to the drinks they already love,” according to a January press release from the company.

Packed with 15 grams of protein per medium-sized beverage, the special milk aims to offer a “creamy, familiar taste without a chalky texture or aftertaste.”

In its campaign for Protein Milk, the beloved chain collaborated with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who has her own drink called Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher. The lineup also includes Strawberry Protein Refresher, Caramel Chocolate Iced Protein Latte, Almond Iced Protein Matcha Latte and Iced Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla.

“We saw protein milk as a natural way to give our guests more flexibility in how they enjoy the Dunkin’ menu throughout the day,” Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, said in a statement at the time.