Tory Lanez loses appeal against conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

A court has denied rapper Tory Lanez’s appeal of his conviction on charges he fired a gun at fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion.

A three-judge panel from the California 2nd District Court of Appeal issued a ruling Wednesday, saying they affirm in full Lanez’s conviction on three felony counts.

They did not publicly release an opinion with their reasoning.

The rapper was convicted in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial that Lanez shot at her in July 2020 after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

She said that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, fired a gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance.

open image in gallery Tory Lanez attends the Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles ( Getty Images for MCM )

She had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from both of her feet.

She did not publicly identify Lanez as the shooter until months after the incident.

Attorneys for Lanez did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday's ruling. They can petition to have the California Supreme Court hear the appeal.

A representative for Megan also did not immediately answer an email seeking comment.

open image in gallery Megan Thee Stallion at the Met Gala in New York City ( Getty Images )

Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence at the California Men's Colony near San Luis Obispo, California.

He was moved there after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

Authorities did not specify how Lanez was attacked, but a message posted on the rapper’s Instagram account said Lanez was stabbed 14 times and both his lungs collapsed.

The 32-year-old Canadian Lanez began releasing mixtapes in 2009 and saw a steady rise in popularity, moving on to major label albums, two of which reached the top 10 on Billboard’s charts.