Rapper Tory Lanez reportedly rushed to hospital after prison stabbing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Tory Lanez has reportedly been stabbed at the California prison where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Multiple sources, including one from law enforcement, reportedly confirmed to TMZ the Monday morning stabbing at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was taken to a nearby hospital and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, the outlet added.

Further details, including a potential motivation for the attack, were not available.

The Independent has reached out to Lanez’s lawyer for comment.

Megan Thee Stallion, 30, was shot during the summer of 2020. During Lanez’s trial, she testified that he had fired a gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding. The pair had left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot by Tory Lanez in 2020 ( Invision )

In December 2022, Lanez, 32, was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in 2023.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, recently had her order of protection against Lanez extended to 2030.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard Bloom granted the request for a protective order after the hip-hop star alleged that Lanez is harassing her from prison through surrogates while serving his sentence. Megan originally obtained the order in November 2024.

The reported stabbing comes just days after Lanez shared an update on his forthcoming album via Instagram.

From prison, the rapper shared that the album, reportedly set to be released this summer, will be a new genre described as “sl**** bass.”

Lanez also noted that the album has been “100% recorded, mixed and mastered.”

Fans were thrilled by the update and even called for Lanez’s release from prison.

“MORE MUSIC!!!!!!! Praying for your release SOON!!” one fan commented.

Another wrote: “2nd album from prison ... this man is crazy.”