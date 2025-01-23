10 ways to cheer the drear with dopamine decor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re in the mood to make a fresh start, a pop of colour, decorative elements and mood-enhancing prints not only reflect your personal style…but transcend trends.

Moreover, a colourful collection of hero pieces with an air of positivity feels good with their fusion of fetching shades – and with a dose of colour drenching and connection to happiness, gives you that dopamine decor hit.

Here’s how to spark some joy into existing schemes with a visually interesting vibe…

1. Emma Bridgewater Lavender Colour Palette 8 1/2 Inch Plate, £22, Emma Bridgewater

A sweet addition to the designer’s ever-popular signature Polka Dot collection, this lavender plate is an instant pick-me-up and perfect for teatime.

2. Wooden Heart-Shaped Trinket Dish – Cat, £8.95, Rex London

This cute kitty will polish up any surface you place her – and is a dressing table essential for gems and costume jewellery.

3. Beautiful Body Glass Vase, £35, Joe Browns

It’s not too soon to be thinking about early flowering blooms – and this shapely body vase will lend some va-va-voom to a vibrant bunch.

4. NOW – Orange, Limited Edition, from £35, Floppy Toast Design Studio

Pop art meets motivation…when you’re flagging and in need of a boost, this typography print is right on point.

5. Swirl Glasses Gift Set by HKliving, £46.75 (was £55), Idyll Home

Whether it’s red, white, rose or sparkling, these colourful swirly stems take the worry out of picking up someone else’s wine glass… so you can slurp with confidence.

6. Sophie Robinson Sunshine Flowers Washable Rug, from £89 (160cm x 230cm), Dunelm

When colour-drenched French windows and walls are complemented by decorative carpeting with the wow factor, think bold, beautiful and bang up-to-date.

7. Olive Green Flower Glass Easyfit Ceiling Light Shade, Pale Pink Flower Glass Easyfit Ceiling Light Shade, and Frosted Flower Daisy Easyfit Ceiling Light Shade, £50 each, Rockett St George

Gloomy lighting can be depressing, and a little light therapy can go a long way… banish those winter blues with one of these pretty petal-shaped shades to cast an ambient glow.

8. V&A William Morris Willow Jade Roman Blind, from £20.92, Blinds 2go; V&A William Morris Pimpernel Magenta Curtains, from £28.66, Curtains 2go

A living-room essential for creating the perfect curtain call, upgrading your window dressing with a jewel-toned blind juxtaposed with floral curtains in complementing tones makes a dramatic statement. Timeless too, this Pimpernel print can be traced back to the late 19th century.

9. George Cowboy Graphic Easycare Reversible Duvet Set, £12 (Double), Direct.asda

Celebrating the best of cowboycore, time to tip your Stetson and style up your bedroom with symbols of the American west. Think a prairie-style print with cowboy boots, western hat, saguaro cacti and lucky charms, with the promise of sweet dreams.

10. Tufted Cotton Bath Mat – Sunset, £19.95, Rex London

Bring a ray of sunshine to a spa-style soak with this playful bath mat in rainbow brights – and boost those endorphins big-time.