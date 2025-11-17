Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denise Richards has spoken out for the first time since getting a restraining order against her ex-husband, Aaron Phypers.

During a panel at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, revealed how she is holding up amid her divorce from Phypers: “It’s a process. I have such a great support system," Richards said. "Thank you so much.”

The Starship Troopers star went on to say that it is “very daunting” to go through a breakup in the public eye. This is Richards’ second divorce after her first marriage to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006 ended very publicly.

“When you first have to deal with it, it’s very hard,” Richards said. “It’s different because on the reality shows, our personal life is out there. On reality, you can’t pretend it’s not happening.”

Richards and Phypers’ divorce has launched a tumultuous war of words since their split following six years of marriage.

open image in gallery Denise Richards appears at BravoCon 2025 ( Photo by: Scott Everett White/Bravo )

open image in gallery Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards were married for six years ( Getty Images )

Phypers, 53, filed for divorce in July, citing irreconcilable differences just months after the couple said they would never break up on the Bravo show Denise Richards and her Wild Things. The businessman requested spousal support and the return of his power tools in court documents.

Shortly after their split, Richards filed a temporary restraining order against him after she accused him of physical and verbal abuse throughout their relationship. Court documents contained disturbing details of the alleged abuse, along with pictures of her gruesome injuries.

Phypers denied all allegations against him and accused Richards of lying about the abuse, as well as cheating on him. The battle continued when Richards’ divorce lawyer, Brett Berman, denied the allegations and accused Phypers of harassing the reality star.

At a court hearing last month to extend Richards’ restraining order, Phypers was arrested and charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat. Hours after he was handcuffed in the courtroom, he bailed himself out on a $200,000 bond.

open image in gallery Phypers was arrested for spousal abuse last month ( Denise Richards/Instagram )

open image in gallery Denise Richards shares two daughters with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen ( Getty )

On November 7, Richards was granted a five-year restraining order against Phypers. He is not allowed to come within 100 yards of Richards or her place of work until November 7, 2030. He also cannot contact her in any way.

The former couple began dating in June 2017 and tied the knot during a September 2018 ceremony, which was featured on the ninth season of RHOBH. They share no children together, but Phypers refers to Richards’s youngest daughter, Eloise, as his stepdaughter.

Richards adopted Eloise, 14, after she was born. She has two older daughters, 21-year-old Sami and 20-year-old Lola, from her previous marriage to Sheen.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327.

Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org.