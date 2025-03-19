Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denise Richards has added a unique new treatment to her skincare routine.

Richards, 54, is back on Bravo with her new docu-series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, featuring her family life as she navigates being a mom to three daughters and wife to second husband Aaron Phypers — an OnlyFans star and aspiring chef.

The show marks her return to reality TV following a film career that included a handful of memorable roles including Bond girl Christmas Jones in 1999’s The World is Not Enough and, more recently, a stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her very public divorce from her first husband, Charlie Sheen.

Richards opened Tuesday night’s episode of the show with a surprising admission about salmon sperm facials.

“I’m not a crazy person with facial stuff,” Richards said. She says she receives Botox injections only once per year. But when she heard about salmon sperm facials, she was immediately intrigued.

“I thought, ‘This is the craziest f***ing thing I’ve ever heard of,’” Richards shared. So she went and had one done.

open image in gallery Denise Richards has returned to Bravo with her own docu-series about her family life ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Salmon sperm facials are relatively new to the U.S., having only become trendy within the last two years. The treatment typically involves injecting fragments of DNA from salmon sperm into the skin. However, the FDA has not yet approved the treatment in the U.S. Instead, the salmon sperm is applied topically; usually after micro-needling to help with absorption. One of the other main ingredients is hyaluronic acid.

open image in gallery Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are back on Bravo with her new docu-series ( Bravo )

“This combination may sound familiar if you’ve ever looked into a vampire facial when it was popular,” Dr. Gabriel Chiu, the founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, told Variety. Chiu said the results are similar to that of the vampire facial, too, and include better elasticity, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, more hydrated skin, and even improved healing capability from scars and sun damage.

However, a 2024 review of the use of polynucleotides in aesthetic medicine found that some studies demonstrated “significant improvements in skin elasticity and hydration,” while others “reported limited or no benefits.”

“I think there are more studies needed,” Dr Lauren Taglia, dermatologist and medical director of Northwestern Regional Medical Group, told The Guardian.

Jennifer Aniston is among the stars who have tried the facial and spoken publicly about the results. She was one-and-done on the treatment.

Meanwhile, Richards opted to receive injections versus the topical treatment despite the lack of FDA approval. “I don’t f***ing know how they get the sperm out,” she quipped. Richards also admitted that she’s unsure how the treatment even helps her skin.

But about two weeks after the facial, Richards said people noticed how good her skin looked. “I’m like, ‘Oh thank you! I just had the salmon sperm facial,’” she laughed. Later in the episode, Richards was using a face gym device while having a conversation in bed with Phypers as he donned a red light therapy helmet.

open image in gallery Denise Richards appeared on two seasons of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ on Bravo ( Getty )

Richards is no stranger to Bravo, having been a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during seasons nine and 10. Her September 2018 wedding to Phypers, which she planned and executed in just two weeks, was featured on the long-running reality show. She made Housewives history during a season 10 dinner party when she broke the fourth wall during a heated conversation with Kyle Richards.

"I am not doing this, you guys. Stop. Bravo, Bravo, f***king Bravo," Richards said. "I'm out. I am not f***king doing this."

She departed the show at the end of the season.